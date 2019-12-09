RD, México, Colombia y Venezuela, entre las semifinalistas de Miss Universo

Por EFE domingo 8 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Atlanta (EE.UU.).- Las representantes de México, Colombia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Brasil, Perú y República Dominicana figuran entre las veinte semifinalistas de la gala de Miss Universo 2019, que se está celebrando hoy en Atlanta (EE.UU.)

La 68 edición de Miss Universo tiene lugar hoy en los Tyler Perry Studios de Atlanta (EE.UU.) en una ceremonia que cuenta con Steve Harvey como presentador.

Se trata del segundo corte clasificatorio realizado hoy en la gala de Miss Universo, ya que en la primera ronda se eligieron a veinte de las noventa jóvenes que habían llegado de todo el mundo hasta la ceremonia.

Las aspirantes de países latinos como Venezuela, Brasil o República Dominicana se habían colado hoy entre las veinte semifinalistas, pero no pudieron clasificarse para la siguiente fase en la que yo solo diez mujeres se disputarán la corona de Miss Universo 2019.

Cada una de las veinte semifinalistas tuvo hoy unos breves segundos ante el micrófono para detallar las causas sociales por las que apuesta fuera de las pasarelas.

“Gracias a las feministas del pasado hoy tengo mejores derechos”, afirmó la brasileña Júlia Horta, quien explicó que quiere luchar en contra del acoso y las agresiones machistas.

“Prometo que continuaré la lucha por nuestra generación y la siguiente”, añadió esta aspirante que durante las rondas previas de Miss Universo, celebradas el viernes también en Atlanta, desplegó un cartel sobre el escenario en el que se leía “Stop Violence Against Women” (Stop a la violencia contra las mujeres).

Por su parte, la aspirante de República Dominicana, Clauvid Daly, aseguró que dedica sus esfuerzos a combatir el matrimonio infantil para que “las chicas sigan siendo chicas y no sean novias”.

La ganadora de Miss Universo 2019 sucederá en este certamen de belleza a la filipina Catriona Gray, que se llevó la corona el año pasado.

Gray, de 25 años, se hizo con el título de Miss Universo 2018 al derrotar en la final celebrada en Bangkok a la sudafricana Tamaryn Green y la venezolana Sthefany Gutiérrez, que fueron nombradas como primera y segunda finalistas, respectivamente.

Anuncios