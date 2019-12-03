Raphael: El público no tiene que decirme nada porque yo ya sé lo que quiere

“Tengo tantos temas que si hay una cosa que no me guste la quito y el público no se da ni cuenta. La dejo descansar (la canción) y a los dos meses la vuelvo a poner porque la extraño. Yo me lo cocino todo. El público no tiene que decirme nada porque yo ya sé lo que quiere”, sentenció el “Divo de Linares”.

Raphael (Linares, 1943) llegó a México para presentar su gira, que pasará por México y Colombia desde febrero hasta junio de 2020 y que incluye una fecha en el Auditorio Nacional capitalino el próximo 28 de febrero.

A pesar del paso del tiempo, un Raphael de lo más radiante explicó que tiene muchas fuerzas y un buenísimo estado de salud para continuar su carrera por todo lo alto hasta que el cuerpo aguante, ya que nunca ha pensado en retirarse.

“Me retiraré cuando me toque. No podría soportar hacer giras de despedida porque estaría llorado todo el día. Simplemente llamaré a la oficina y les diré ‘Esto se acabó’. Yo me iré como vine: en perfectas condiciones”, aseguró el artista.

Además no quiere homenajes ni versiones de sus canciones porque todavía está vivo y capacitado para dar conciertos “casi todos los días y hacer ‘sold out’ (agotar las boletas)”.

“¿Para qué si estoy yo? No quiero homenajes, que yo no he muerto y esas cosas las sé hacer yo”, dijo Raphael al ser interrogado acerca de una posible modernización de sus temas, que él mismo lleva a cabo en estas giras en las que mezcla música sinfónica con electrónica.

Para él, la clave de su éxito es que nunca ha dejado de hacer cosas nuevas y proyectos diferentes.

“Todo se genera por la inquietud que tengo de dar un paso adelante. Siempre estoy dando una vuelta de tuerca a todo y no me conformo porque sé que hay más. (…) Año tras año hay un Raphael diferente, o no diferente pero sí renovado”, expresó.

Su nuevo material discográfico es una de las cosas que le quedaban por hacer, “un sueño dorado”, cuyo objetivo es que la gente termine de escucharlo tan emocionada como las personas que salen de sus conciertos.

El trabajo incluye, además de las canciones ya editadas, cuatro temas inéditos: “No vuelvas”, interpretado junto a Gloria Trevi; “Mi gran noche”, versionada por Joe Crepúsculo; “La noche”, y “Cierro mis ojos”.

Gloria Trevi es una de las artistas que Raphael considera como “una contrincante musical maravillosa”, al igual que Pablo López, de quien consideró que “tiene una forma diferente de plantear las canciones en el escenario”.