Ramírez, Soto y Rodríguez ganan Bate de Plata
EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- José Ramírez (CLE), Julio Rodríguez (SEA) y Juan Soto (SD) fueron elegidos este jueves con la distinción del Bate de Plata 2022.
Para Ramírez, tercera base de los Guardians, es el cuarto Bate de Plata; Soto, jardinero de los Nacionales gana la distinción por tercera vez, mientras que para el novato y jardinero Rodríguez es su primer reconocimiento.
La MLB reconoció a los mejores bateadores de la temporada 2022 en cada posición.
Los Managers y coaches de MLB votaron por los Bates de Plata, repartidos uno por posición. Igual que con los Guantes de Oro, este año fue incluido el puesto de utility.
Aquí, los ganadores del Bate de Plata 2022:
LIGA AMERICANA
PRIMERA BASE
Nathaniel Lowe (TEX)
SEGUNDA BASE
José Altuve (HOU)
TERCERA BASE
José Ramírez (CLE)
CAMPO CORTO
Xander Bogaerts (BOS)
JARDINES
Aaron Judge (NYY)
Mike Trout (LAA)
Julio Rodríguez (SEA)
RECEPTOR
Alejandro Kirk (TOR)
BATEADOR DESIGNADO
Yordan Álvarez (HOU)
UTILITY
Luis Arráez (MIN)
LIGA NACIONAL
PRIMERA BASE
Paul Goldschmidt (STL)
SEGUNDA BASE
Jeff McNeil (NYM)
TERCERA BASE
Nolan Arenado (STL)
CAMPO CORTO
Trea Turner (LAD)
JARDINES
Mookie Betts (LAD)
Kyle Schwarber (PHI)
Juan Soto (SD)
RECEPTOR
J.T. Realmuto (PHI)
BATEADOR DESIGNADO
Josh Bell (SD)
UTILITY
Brandon Drury (SD)