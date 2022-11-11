Ramírez, Soto y Rodríguez ganan Bate de Plata

Por William Aish jueves 10 de noviembre, 2022

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- José Ramírez (CLE), Julio Rodríguez (SEA) y Juan Soto (SD) fueron elegidos este jueves con la distinción del Bate de Plata 2022.

Para Ramírez, tercera base de los Guardians, es el cuarto Bate de Plata; Soto, jardinero de los Nacionales gana la distinción por tercera vez, mientras que para el novato y jardinero Rodríguez es su primer reconocimiento.

La MLB reconoció a los mejores bateadores de la temporada 2022 en cada posición.

Los Managers y coaches de MLB votaron por los Bates de Plata, repartidos uno por posición. Igual que con los Guantes de Oro, este año fue incluido el puesto de utility.

Aquí, los ganadores del Bate de Plata 2022:

LIGA AMERICANA

PRIMERA BASE

Nathaniel Lowe (TEX)

SEGUNDA BASE

José Altuve (HOU)

TERCERA BASE

José Ramírez (CLE)

CAMPO CORTO

Xander Bogaerts (BOS)

JARDINES

Aaron Judge (NYY)

Mike Trout (LAA)

Julio Rodríguez (SEA)

RECEPTOR

Alejandro Kirk (TOR)

BATEADOR DESIGNADO

Yordan Álvarez (HOU)

UTILITY

Luis Arráez (MIN)

LIGA NACIONAL

PRIMERA BASE

Paul Goldschmidt (STL)

SEGUNDA BASE

Jeff McNeil (NYM)

TERCERA BASE

Nolan Arenado (STL)

CAMPO CORTO

Trea Turner (LAD)

JARDINES

Mookie Betts (LAD)

Kyle Schwarber (PHI)

Juan Soto (SD)

RECEPTOR

J.T. Realmuto (PHI)

BATEADOR DESIGNADO

Josh Bell (SD)

UTILITY

Brandon Drury (SD)

