Raful advierte hay razón para alarma ante demanda contra el periodista Zapete

Por EFE miércoles 4 de diciembre, 2019
Tony Raful, exministro de Cultura

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El exministro de Cultura y dirigente del PRM Tony Raful consideró este miércoles que existen “sobradas razones” para las reacciones de alarma y solidaridad ante la denuncia del periodista Marino Zapete de que tras una demanda en su contra se esconde presuntamente la determinación de las autoridades de seguir acallando voces independientes del periodismo nacional.

“Es conocida la situación de una gran cantidad de comunicadores, entre ellos el propio Marino Zapete, Altagracia Salazar, Edith Febles, Ricardo Nieves y otros a los que presiones oficialistas han sacado de sus espacios, con denuncias de presiones a dueños de los medios o a través de otros mecanismos, precisamente por ser comunicadores que saben llamar al pan, pan, y al vino, vino”, dijo Raful en nota de prensa.

Para Raful la presunta “saña” en contra de “este valiente periodista”, forma parte del plan de “amedrentamiento” a la comunicación social independiente evidenciada, aseguró, en el hecho de que la demanda que le hace a Zapete una hermana del procurador general de la República, Jean Alain Rodríguez, se origina en una investigación realizada por un destacado abogado.

“En vez de presionar a Marino lo que deben hacer las autoridades es esclarecer la denuncia, pues involucra nada más y nada menos que al que en la actualidad es candidato a la presidencia de la República”, acotó Raful.

El político y literato afirmó que en sectores nacionales existen reservas de que los ataques de las autoridades a la prensa, ha sido parte de una estrategia recomendada al Gobierno por consultores internacionales, para mantener bajo control “hegemónico” la opinión pública nacional.

Franjul citó un reciente comentario editorial del actual representante dominicano ante la Sociedad Interamericana de Prensa (SIP), José Monegro, director de El Día, quien observó que “mal se haría con perseguir al mensajero, porque entonces se les estaría diciendo a los demás que no cuestionen ni reclamen a no ser que se quieran ver frente a un tribunal”.

“Quien haya aconsejado someter a la Justicia a un periodista por ser portavoz de una denuncia investigable, desconoce cómo funciona la democracia e irrespeta la libertad de prensa y el derecho a la libre expresión y difusión del pensamiento”, opinó Raful.

Zapete fue demandado por difamación por una hermana del procurador Rodríguez, luego de que el periodista denunciara que esta supuestamente forma parte de una compañía presuntamente beneficiada por el Ministerio de Obras Públicas con el otorgamiento de contratos grado a grado.EFE

