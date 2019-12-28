Radhames Jiménez defiende presencia de veteranos como delegados de mesa en comicios de 2020

Por El Nuevo Diario sábado 28 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El coordinador general de la Fuerza del Pueblo (FP), Radhames Jiménez, defendió este sábado la presencia de exmilitares y expolicías como delegados de esta formación en las mesas electorales durante los comicios de 2020 en apoyo al expresidente Leonel Fernández y su partido.

Mediante un mensaje a la prensa, el también coordinador de campaña respondía a la polémica suscitada por el anuncio realizado ayer por el exjefe de la Policía Nacional, Rafael Guillermo Guzmán, de que 5,000 veteranos participarán como delegados en las mesas electorales para “garantizar el triunfo” de la formación política que encabeza Fernández.

Tras las críticas lanzadas desde las filas del Partido de la Liberación Dominicana (PLD), Jiménez acusó al oficialismo de querer “violentar los derechos civiles y políticos” de los veteranos, que están “habilitados legal y constitucionalmente” para formar parte del equipo de delegados de mesa de la organización.

Asimismo, afirmó que “en ningún momento se han utilizado expresiones contrarias a la ley por parte de dirigentes de la Fuerza del Pueblo, con relación a la participación que los veteranos tendrán en los próximos eventos electorales.”

“Esas referencias a la violencia las promueven aquellos que han sido señalados como responsables del fraude electoral acontecidos en las primarias del pasado 6 de octubre”, denunció el dirigente opositor.

Tras el anuncio del exjefe de la Policía, el delegado del PLD en la Junta Central Electoral (JCE), Danilo Díaz, cuestionó lo procedente de la presencia de los veteranos en la cita electoral.

“Vamos a un proceso civilizado, no es a una guerra. Vamos a un proceso como el que se hizo recientemente en las primarias. Fue un proceso civilizado. Los ciudadanos fueron, votaron. A ningún ciudadano le pasó nada en torno a la mesa”, precisó.

Asimismo, opinó que al pretender contar con emilitares y expolicías en las mesas electorales “muestra que se está perdiendo la perspectiva en esa organización. Ellos no tienen argumentos que puedan sentarse a discutir en relación con el voto automatizado”.

