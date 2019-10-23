Queda establecido reglamento de Red para Soberanía y Seguridad Alimentaria

miércoles 23 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El presidente Danilo Medina puso en vigencia este miércoles, mediante un decreto, el reglamento que establece la composición y funcionamiento de la Red Nacional para la Soberanía y Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutricional (Red SSAN).

El director de comunicaciones de la Presidencia, Roberto Rodríguez de Marchena, divulgó a través de Twitter el documento, donde se establece que esta red fungirá como un órgano de apoyo y coordinación para las acciones encaminadas a la formulación, seguimiento a la ejecución del Plan Nacional para la Soberanía y Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutricional, presentado el 16 de octubre.

Será este órgano el “que creará las condiciones para que los dominicanos tengan acceso a los alimentos” que les procuren una adecuada nutrición, señala el texto.

Entre las funciones que corresponderán a la Red SSAN están el monitoreo periódico de la soberanía, seguridad alimentaria y nutricional a nivel nacional, la elaboración de propuestas pertinentes, la evaluación de la situación mundial de la producción y comercialización de los alimentos y su impacto en el país, para de elaborar propuestas para “amortiguar y superar sus efectos negativos”.

También corresponde a dicha red promover los emprendimientos familiares en cuanto a producción y comercialización de alimentos, “con énfasis en la inclusión de mujeres productoras”, así como el apoyo financiero, científico y tecnológico para la fabricación nacional de productos comestibles “sanos y nutritivos”, sobre todo para las Mypimes.

También se encargará de la protección del medio ambiente y los recursos naturales, especialmente la racionalización del agua, del desarrollo y administración de sus fuentes y del uso adecuado del suelo.

Según el Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos, la seguridad alimentaria de un hogar significa que todos sus miembros tienen acceso en todo momento a suficientes alimentos para una vida activa y saludable.

La seguridad alimentaria se refiere a aspectos como la inmediata disponibilidad de alimentos nutritivamente adecuados y seguros, así como a la habilidad asegurada para disponer de dichos alimentos en una forma sostenida y de manera socialmente aceptable (sin necesidad de suministros alimenticios de emergencia, de hurgar en la basura, robar y otras estrategias de afrontamiento).

