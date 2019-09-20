Punta Catalina entrará al sistema de manera comercial en octubre

Por El Nuevo Diario jueves 19 de septiembre, 2019
El economista Jaime Aristy Escuder

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El administrador general de la Central Termoeléctrica Punta Catalina (CTPC), Jaime Aristy Escuder, anunció este jueves que la planta comenzará a aportar energía al sistema eléctrico de manera comercial a partir de octubre.

Aún así, según afirmó, la termoeléctrica ya está aportando entre un 15 % y un 16 % del total de la energía eléctrica que abastece al país, atenuando así el déficit energético que afecta a diversas zonas en forma de apagones frecuentes y prolongados.

Tras participar en el Foro de Energía Renovable que se celebra en un hotel de la capital, Aristy Escuder afirmó que la termoeléctrica está “amortiguando el efecto” que ha causado la salida de varias plantas del sistema eléctrico, causando los cortes de energía que están padeciendo los usuarios.

En este sentido, indicó que se trata de “plantas muy viejas que tienen que pasar por su periodo de mantenimiento”.

“Otras han sido afectadas por diversos elementos que han obligado a que salgan de circulación”, de modo que los cortes de suministro se han prolongado por un número de horas “elevado”, reconoció.

Sin embargo, el directivo se mostró convencido de que la situación mejorará en octubre, cuando las plantas que están fuera de servicio vuelvan al sistema y la termoeléctrica Punta Catalina comience a operar de manera comercial.

Uno de los generadores que está fuera del sistema por cuestiones de adecuación para la instalación de su ciclo combinado es la unidad AES Andrés, una de las plantas más importantes y que habitualmente aporta 300 MW, explicó el jefe de comunicación de la Corporación Dominicana de Empresas Eléctricas Estatales (CDEEE), Esteban Delgado.

