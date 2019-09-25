Puerto Rico registra otro temblor de magnitud 4,9

Por EFE martes 24 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- Puerto Rico registró este martes un temblor de magnitud preliminar de 4,9, informó el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS), que detalló que no hay aviso de tsunami.

El epicentro ha sido a 65 kilómetros al norte de San Antonio (Aguadilla), en el noroeste de Puerto Rico, cerca del Cañón de la Mona, a diez kilómetros de profundidad.

El mismo se ha producido a las 20:12 minutos hora local (00:12 GMT) y se ha sentido por varios ciudadanos que han informado de ello en sus cuentas en las redes sociales.

Este movimiento llega después de que anoche en la misma zona hubiera otro a las 23.23 hora local (03.23 GMT) de magnitud seis en el mismo área del Cañón de la Mona que se sitúa entre el Estado libre asociado de EE.UU. y República Dominicana en un punto exacto ubicado entre la latitud 19,007 y longitud 67,2701, también a 10 kilómetros de profundidad.

El temblor de ayer se registró a 68,9 Kilómetros al norte-noroeste del municipio puertorriqueño de Aguadilla.

El director de la Red Sísmica de Puerto Rico, Víctor Huérfano, confirmó hoy que hasta el momento se han registrado cerca de 150 réplicas del temblor de ayer.

“Van más de 150 réplicas y es posible que durante la mañana y durante el día sigan ocurriendo”, dijo Huérfano tras recordar que en un día normal en Puerto Rico se registran entre cinco a diez temblores alrededor de toda la isla.

Dijo que para que un temblor se considere una réplica tiene que desarrollarse donde ocurrió el evento principal y también debe ser de menor magnitud, por lo que el de hoy es considerado una replica por la Red.

El temblor de ayer, aunque sin consecuencias, fue uno de los de mayor magnitud desde el registrado la noche del 13 de enero de 2014, de 6,4, al norte de Hatillo, municipio de la costa de Puerto Rico.

Agentes del Cuerpo de Ingenieros del Ejército de Estados Unidos revisaron este martes el estado de la represa de Guajacata, en la costa noroeste de Puerto Rico, tras el temblor de anoche.

Posteriormente determinaron que no tiene daños.

El Cuerpo de Ingenieros de Estados Unidos es el encargado de los trabajos de reparación de la estructura, dañada como consecuencia del huracán María de septiembre de 2017.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar