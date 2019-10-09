Puerto Rico decomisa 827 kilos de cocaína valorados en 21 millones de dólares

Por EFE miércoles 9 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SAN JUAN.- Las autoridades en Puerto Rico decomisaron este miércoles 827 kilos de cocaína, valorados en 21,8 millones de dólares, en la costa norte de la isla, informó la Policía.

Según explicó en un comunicado de prensa el secretario del Departamento de Seguridad Pública (DSP) de Puerto Rico, Elmer Román, el cargamento estaba dividido en 35 fardos, con un valor en el mercado de aproximadamente 25.500 dólares por cada kilo.

“Nuestro trabajo contra el narcotráfico no se detiene y con esta incautación valorada en casi 22 millones, impedimos la entrada, venta, distribución y consumo de drogas en la isla”, resaltó Román en el comunicado.

“Esa es nuestra misión y continuaremos utilizando los recursos necesarios e implementando estrategias para hacerle frente a esta práctica delictiva”, agregó.

Por su parte, el comisionado de la Policía de Puerto Rico, Henry Escalera, añadió que la agencia se mantendrá “firme en realizar intervenciones y operativos para sacar de circulación todo elemento ilegal que incite el desarrollo de actos criminales en Puerto Rico”.

La intervención se realizó como parte de un plan de trabajo por aire, mar y tierra entre FURA y la Administración Federal para el Control de Drogas (DEA, en inglés).

Durante la vigilancia en la costa norte de la isla, se intervino con una embarcación de 35 pies (11 metros).

Al llegar a la orilla, los tripulantes se escondieron en un área boscosa, por lo que son buscados por la Policía.

La evidencia fue entregada a agentes de la DEA, quienes continuarán el proceso de investigación al asumir la jurisdicción del caso.

“Nuestro personal continúa trabajando incansablemente para erradicar el problema del tráfico de sustancias controladas y la criminalidad en Puerto Rico”, agregó la directora de FURA, la teniente coronel Felicita Coreano.

“El plan de trabajo contra el narcotráfico continúa activo y permanecemos vigilantes, con el compromiso firme en brindar seguridad y protección a cada ciudadano y visitante de Puerto Rico”, recalcó Coreano

