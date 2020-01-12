Puerto Rico bajo un 11 % de posibilidades de nuevos temblores de magnitud 6

Por EFE domingo 12 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan, PR.- Puerto Rico está bajo un 11 % de posibilidades de que vuelvan a repetirse temblores de magnitud 6, tal y como ocurrió los pasados martes y sábado, los peores momentos de los temblores que sacuden a la isla caribeña.

José Martínez, ingeniero del Recinto de Mayagüez de la Universidad de Puerto Rico (UPR), señalo en conferencia de prensa que según datos que barajan la Red Sísmica de Puerto Rico y el Servicio Geológico de los Estados Unidos (USGS) los temblores se mantendrán durante los próximos días, probablemente hasta el próximo fin se semana.

El experto indicó que la información disponible es que hay un 11 % de posibilidades de nuevos temblores de magnitud 6, que cae hasta el 1 % para terremotos de 7 o mayor magnitud.

Dijo que para magnitud 5 hay un 68 % de probabilidades y 99 % de que se repitan de magnitud 3.

Martínez matizó que lo que no se van a producir es sismos de magnitud 8 o mayor intensidad, porque las fallas que hay en Puerto Rico no tienen el tamaño necesario para provocar un temblor de esa magnitud.

El ingeniero mantuvo además que por las características de Puerto Rico tampoco se espera un tsunami, por lo que la población puede estar tranquila.

Martínez sostuvo que lo normal es que la actividad vaya reduciéndose en los próximos días, aunque para matizar que eso no quiere decir que “se pueda incrementar la actividad” sísmica otra vez.

El USGS, es su último informe sobre Puerto Rico, advierte de que sismos como los registrados estos días podrían continuar por días, meses o años, ya que se puede generar actividad sísmica en áreas cercanas al epicentro de la actuales réplicas.

La Red Sísmica de Puerto Rico registró desde el pasado 28 de diciembre, fecha en que se considera el inicio de la actual crisis, 2.800 sismos en la región de Puerto Rico e Islas Vírgenes, aunque la gran mayoría imperceptibles para la población.

Puerto Rico continuó sufriendo este domingo las consecuencias de una actividad sísmica que no cesa, causa de un aumento de los miles de refugiados que duermen en las calles por temor a nuevos temblores en la isla.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar