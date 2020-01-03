Prohíben en EE.UU. cartuchos para vapeo con sabores a frutas y menta

La decisión, que entrará en vigor en 30 días, apunta a reducir la “epidemia de consumo”, aunque para algunos sectores supone un paso atrás de la Administración de Donald Trump en su plan original de prohibir todos los sabores que no sean tabaco.

Además de los cartuchos de mentol y tabaco, la prohibición no alcanza a la nicotina con sabor que se comercializa en aparatos de tanque abierto, indicaron medios locales.

“Estados Unidos nunca había visto surgir una epidemia de uso de sustancias tan rápido como nuestra epidemia actual de uso de cigarrillos electrónicos por parte de los jóvenes”, señaló el secretario de Salud, Alex Azar, citado en el comunicado de la FDA.

Ya en octubre pasado, JUUL, el mayor fabricante de cigarrillos electrónicos en Estados Unidos, había anunciado la suspensión de la venta en el país de sabores para sus cigarrillos, aunque había anticipado que seguiría fabricando los sabores a tabaco y el mentolado.

En ese mes, el diario The Washington Post informó que la Casa Blanca se planteaba permitir la venta de algunos cigarrillos electrónicos con sabores para no poner en riesgo la reelección del presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, cuya campaña ha advertido del impacto electoral que tendría su plan de vetar todos los instrumentos de vapeo que no sepan a tabaco.

El pasado 11 de septiembre, Azar anunció que la Administración de Trump planeaba prohibir la comercialización de cigarrillos electrónicos con sabores, después de que se hicieran públicas las primeras muertes causadas por su uso.

En ese entonces, Trump, en declaraciones desde el Despacho Oval junto a Azar y otros funcionarios, aseguró que el vapeo es un problema que afecta especialmente a “niños inocentes”.

El jefe de la campaña de reelección de Trump, Brad Parscale, advirtió de que el plan para reducir el vapeo entre los jóvenes podría perjudicar a Trump en las elecciones de 2020, después de desarrollar encuestas sobre el asunto entre sus votantes.

El diario The New York Times relató este jueves que después de la reunión en el Despacho Oval grupos que representan a tiendas de vapeo crearon una campaña denominada “Vapeamos, votamos”.

La FDA aclaró, citando datos de una encuesta y para justificar la decisión, que los jóvenes se sienten particularmente atraídos por los sabores como la fruta y la menta y no tanto con el sabor a tabaco o mentol.

Según medios locales, 55 personas han perdido la vida en 57 estados a raíz de una enfermedad pulmonar vinculada al vapeo.