Programa de Protección Vial del MOPC afirma llega a los dos millones de asistencias

Por El Nuevo Diario jueves 26 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Programa de Protección y Asistencia Vial del Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Comunicaciones (MOPC) alcanzó este jueves los dos millones de asistencias en las carreteras y autopistas del país desde su creación hace siete años.

El mayor porcentaje de las asistencias se han ofrecido por fallas mecánicas, y suman 946,030, equivalente al 47.30 % del total de los servicios ofrecidos en los 2,900 kilómetros de carreteras, informó el MOPC en un comunicado.

A las fallas mecánicas le siguen las asistencias en los neumáticos, con 621,104, el 31.06 % del total, mientras que la falta de combustible suman 259,785 casos para un 12.99 %.

Este programa nació en 2012, en la zona turística de Punta Cana y desde su creación se han incrementado las unidades y el personal que lo conforman, contribuyendo a la disminución de hechos delictivos en las principales vías del país y a la reducción de accidentes de tránsito.

Forman parte del servicio gomeros, mecánicos, grúas, ambulancias y seguridad, apostados en puntos estratégicos de la red de carreteras con el objetivo de dar asistencia y pronta respuestas a situaciones de emergencias y prehospitalarias.

