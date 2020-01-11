Productores avícolas confían Gobierno les auxiliará ante virus Newcastle

Por EFE sábado 11 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- Pequeños y medianos productos avícolas del Cibao afectados por un brote de la enfermedad Newcastle, que ha matado miles de pollos y gallinas ponedoras, expresaron este sábado su confianza en que el Gobierno les otorgue facilidades financieras y sanitarias para restablecer la producción.

El pedido fue formulado por decenas de propietarios de granjas durante un recorrido realizado por la zona por el ministro de Agricultura, Osmar Benitez, quien junto a técnicos evaluó la magnitud de las pérdidas causadas por el brote de la enfermedad de origen animal.

Darío Santos, Juan Ureña, Trina Ureña y Sené Garcia, voceros de esos avicultores explicaron, en nota de prensa, que con la muerte de su producción de pollos han perdido el medio de subsistencia de sus familias.

“Hemos quedado sin empleos, lo único que deseamos es seguir trabajando de manera honrada, criando pollos para ganarnos el sustento. Damos las gracias al ministro de Agricultura por habernos visitado y comprobado la magnitud de las pérdidas ocasionada por el brote de Newcastle”, expresaron.

De su lado, el ministro Benítez garantizó que el Gobierno asistirá a los pequeños avicultores, mediante facilidades financieras y en el campo de la bioseguridad, ya que se tiene entendido que muchos tienen préstamos que no podrían saldar sin la ayuda de las autoridades estatales.

Refirió, además, que se ha tratado del resurgimiento de la enfermedad Newcastle, cuyo virus fue detectado en el país hace décadas, pero que estuvo controlado debido a la aplicación del protocolo sanitario de bioseguridad implementado por las autoridades y los avicultores.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar