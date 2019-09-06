Procurador dice en su gestión el MP ha avanzado contra el crimen en todas sus manifestaciones

Por EFE viernes 6 de septiembre, 2019
El procurador Jean Rodríguez mientras expone los avances del plan estratégico del Ministerio Público para prevenir y perseguir el crimen.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El procurador general de la República, Jean Alain Rodríguez, defendió este viernes su gestión de algo más de tres años y consideró que el Ministerio Público ha logrado avanzar en la lucha contra el delito en todas sus manifestaciones.

Además, valoró la inclusión de más de 500 nuevos fiscales al sistema, elegidos mediante un concurso público para aumentar las filas con los “mejores talentos” nacionales.

“Se ha logrado un aumento de las operaciones en la lucha contra el narcotráfico, el lavado de activos, la corrupción, la violencia de género, el proxenetismo y la trata de personas, así como en el combate del tráfico de armas, el uso ilegal de las máquinas tragamonedas y el robo, la distribución y venta de piezas de vehículos.

 

El procurador Jean Rodríguez junto a los miembros de la Cámara Americana de Comercio en Santiago.

Las declaraciones de Rodríguez están contenidas en un comunicado servido por la Procuraduría General de la República (PGR), que recoge su intervención como orador invitado del almuerzo mensual de la Cámara Americana de Comercio, que se celebró en la ciudad de Santiago.

Dijo que como parte del plan contra el crimen, también se realizan de manera gradual readecuaciones a los espacios físicos de las dependencias del Ministerio Público, remozando y equipando las diferentes fiscalías comunitarias que operan en el Distrito Nacional y la provincia Santo Domingo, sumando a la fecha 18 las que han sido entregadas en el marco de ese proyecto.

“Les aseguro que estamos trabajando arduamente para que ustedes y todo el país cuenten con una institución capaz de enfrentar estas amenazas y de llevar a los criminales ante la Justicia, logrando contra ellos condenas firmes y ejemplares”, afirmó.

Apple Store Google Play
Continuar