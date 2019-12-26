Prisión preventiva para 5 policías por torturas en toque de queda en Chile

Por EFE jueves 26 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Santiago de Chile.- Un juzgado decretó prisión preventiva para cinco de los 12 policías chilenos acusados de torturar a un manifestante durante el toque de queda que se impuso en el país durante los primeros días del estallido social.

El Octavo Juzgado de Garantía de Santiago ordenó las medidas cautelares de firma mensual, arraigo nacional y prohibición de acercarse a la víctima para los otros siete agentes, informó el autónomo y querellante Instituto Nacional de Derechos Humanos (INDH).

Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado 21 de octubre en la Plaza Nuñoa, en el centro de la ciudad, cuando un grupo de agentes antidisturbios de Carabineros (Policía chilena) le dio una paliza a un manifestante, que sufrió una contusión en un ojo y fracturas en la nariz y las costillas.

La agresión fue grabada por un canal de televisión local y tuvo lugar apenas tres días después de que se detonase la crisis social más grave de la democracia chilena y cuando regía en la capital el estado de excepción y el toque de queda.

Los delitos por torturas y tratos crueles, inhumanos y degradantes fueron tipificados en Chile en 2016 y el Código Penal establece para ellos penas de entre 5 y 10 años de cárcel.

El INDH ha interpuesto desde el inicio de las revueltas un total de 943 denuncias contra agentes del Estado, de las cuales cinco son por homicidio, 750 por torturas y tratos crueles y 134 por violencia sexual (desnudamientos, tocamientos y cuatro violaciones).

El cuerpo policial está en el punto de mira por su presunta brutalidad en la dispersión de las protestas y han sido acusados de haber cometido graves violaciones a los derechos humanos por diversos organismos internacionales como la Oficina del Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos (ACNUDH), Amnistía Internacional (AI) o Human Rights Watch (HRW).

El presidente chileno, el conservador, Sebatián Piñera, ha reconocido abusos puntuales, pero ha negado una política sistematizada para atacar a los manifestantes y se ha comprometido a investigar los hechos.

Lo que empezó siendo un llamamiento de los estudiantes a colarse en el metro de Santiago para protestar contra el aumento de la tarifa se convirtió en una revuelta por un modelo económico más justo, que ha dejado al menos 24 muertos y episodios de violencia extrema con saqueos, incendios, barricadas y destrucción de mobiliario público.

Aunque las manifestaciones han perdido fuerza, sigue existiendo descontento en las calles y la crisis parece lejos de solucionarse, pese a las medidas sociales del Gobierno y al plebiscito del próximo para decidir si se cambia la Constitución, redactada en la dictadura de Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) y señalada por ser el origen de las grandes desigualdades del país por su corte neoliberal.

