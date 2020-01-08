Primer ministro iraquí: “La salida de las fuerzas es la única solución”

Por EFE martes 7 de enero, 2020
Primer ministro iraquí, Adel Abdelmahdi

Bagdad.- El primer ministro iraquí, Adel Abdelmahdi, aseguró este martes ante el Consejo de Ministros que la salida de las tropas internacionales desplegadas en el país es la “única solución”, en medio de la crisis desatada tras el ataque de EE.UU. que el viernes acabó con la vida de un general iraní en Bagdad.

“Lo que hemos sugerido ante el Parlamento sobre la salida de las fuerzas (extranjeras) es la única solución (…) No tenemos otra salida”, defendió el dirigente dimisionario y también comandante de las Fuerzas Armadas iraquíes en un discurso televisado.

Ambdelmahdi argumentó que Irak ya vivió entre 2011 y 2014 sin la presencia de tropas internacionales en el país y agregó que el grupo yihadista Estado Islámico (EI) es mucho más “débil” en la actualidad, en referencia al principal cometido de la coalición liderada por EE.UU. de lucha contra esta formación.

También confirmó la recepción ayer de una carta de la Comandancia de Estados Unidos en la que se hacía “clara” referencia a una “retirada” de las tropas, si bien unas horas más tarde se precisó que el mensaje “estaba mal”.

La misiva, difundida anoche por medios iraquíes, hablaba de una reubicación de las fuerzas de la alianza internacional que fue entendida por muchos como un anuncio de repliegue, un extremo que el secretario de Defensa de EE.UU., Mark Esper, salió a negar poco después.

Según la versión de Abdelmahdi, Irak trató de verificar la autenticidad de la misiva y llamó su atención sobre el hecho de que “la traducción al árabe de uno de los párrafos era contraria al texto en inglés”, a lo que la Comandancia estadounidense le hizo llegar una nueva carta que sí coincidía con el idioma original.

“Nuestra responsabilidad ante el pueblo es la claridad”, concluyó el primer ministro iraquí.

El Legislativo iraquí aprobó el pasado domingo una moción en la que solicita al Ejecutivo que acabe con la presencia de cualquier fuerza extranjera en Irak y anule la petición de ayuda a la coalición internacional de lucha contra el EI.

Esa alianza había anunciado apenas una hora antes la suspensión de sus actividades de apoyo y entrenamiento a las tropas locales para concentrarse en la protección de las bases donde se encuentran desplegadas sus fuerzas en Irak.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar