Previsiones de crecimiento de OMC caen ante la guerra comercial y el “brexit”

Por EFE martes 1 de octubre, 2019
Director general de la OMC, el brasileño Roberto Azevedo

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Ginebra.- La Organización Mundial del Comercio (OMC) bajó hoy de manera muy significativa sus previsiones de crecimiento para los intercambios globales en 2019, desde el 2,6 por ciento que adelantó hace seis meses al 1,2, ante el mantenimiento de las tensiones entre China y EEUU o los efectos del posible “brexit”.

Las “sombrías previsiones”, en palabras del director general de la OMC, el brasileño Roberto Azevedo, “son descorazonadoras, pero no inesperadas”, y supondrían que el comercio mundial de mercancías crecería menos de la mitad que el pasado año, cuando el aumento interanual fue del 3 por ciento.

La OMC alerta además de que la prolongación de las tensiones e incertidumbres podría llevar a un crecimiento de los intercambios aún menor, de incluso sólo el 0,5 por ciento este año.

“Nuevas rondas de aranceles y represalias podrían producir un destructivo ciclo de acusaciones mutuas y los cambios en políticas monetarias y fiscales podrían desestabilizar los mercados financieros”, alertaron los economistas de la OMC.

Por contra, esos analistas subrayan que una disipación de las dudas -por ejemplo, con un acuerdo entre China y EEUU o una solución negociada a las tensiones en el Reino Unido- podría suponer un aumento del comercio en 2019 algo mayor al apuntado hoy, del 1,6 por ciento.

“Resolver los desacuerdos comerciales podría permitir a los miembros de la OMC evitar grandes costes” como la pérdida de puestos de trabajo que podría derivar de un menor comercio y una menor producción, aconsejó al respecto Azevedo.

A todo ello se suma como factor para el pesimismo la perspectiva de una ralentización de la economía global, que según cifras de Naciones Unidas podría crecer sólo un 2,3 por ciento en 2019 y 2020 frente al 2,8 por ciento de 2018.

En la actualización de perspectivas publicada hoy, la OMC también redujo sus predicciones de crecimiento para 2020 aunque en menor medida, del 3 por ciento apuntado hace seis meses al 2,7 por ciento.

Ese porcentaje también queda en una horquilla de incertidumbre para la organización, que considera que en el peor escenario el crecimiento del próximo año podría bajar al 1,7 por ciento y sin embargo sería capaz de subir al 3,7 por ciento en caso de hallarse salidas a los principales focos de tensión comercial.

Por regiones, la OMC prevé que las exportaciones en Europa sean las más afectadas por la incertidumbre y aumenten sólo un 0,6 por ciento interanual en 2019 (un punto menos que el pasado año), mientras que las importaciones aún crecerían en menor medida, un 0,4 por ciento.

Norteamérica incrementará sus exportaciones un 1,5 por ciento este año y sus importaciones un 2,9 por ciento (frente a cifras superiores al 4 por ciento en 2018) y Asia se situaría en un 1,8 por ciento de crecimiento de sus ventas al exterior este año y del 1,3 por ciento en sus compras, siempre según las previsiones de la OMC.

“Países como Estados Unidos y China pueden mostrar signos de cambio de rumbo, pero otros como Corea del Sur o Japón no indican lo mismo”, señaló la organización con sede en Ginebra.

La OMC indicó que la relajación de la política monetaria en los países desarrollados no ha tenido por ahora un impacto en el comercio global pero sí podría influir a partir de finales de este año y en 2020, así como posibles políticas fiscales en los países eminentemente exportadores.

Esas medidas “tienen potencial para mejorar las cifras con respecto a las previsiones, pero sobre todo si se resuelven las disputas comerciales”, insistieron los economistas de la OMC, que por otro lado ven la volatilidad financiera y las tensiones geopolíticas como otros factores que puede empeorar la situación. 

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar