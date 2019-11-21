Presidente SCJ insta a mejorar el Derecho para víctimas violencia de género

Por EFE miércoles 20 de noviembre, 2019
Luis Henry Molina Peña, presidente de la Suprema Corte de Justicia (SCJ) y del Consejo del Poder Judicial (CPJ).

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El presidente de la Suprema Corte de Justicia (SCJ) y del Consejo del Poder Judicial (CPJ), Luis Henry Molina Peña, destacó este miércoles la necesidad de renovar y revisar el Derecho para mejorar el proceso penal con el que se encuentran las mujeres víctimas de violencia machista en el país.

Así lo expuso al pronunciar su discurso de juramentación de 281 nuevos abogados ante el Pleno de la SCJ, durante el cual indicó que se está haciendo “lo necesario para derribar las barreras de acceso y protección en los casos de violencia”, así como para “mejorar la situación de las mujeres en todo el sistema de justicia”.

En este sentido, consideró “inaceptable” someter a una víctima de violencia sexual o de violencia machista a un interrogatorio de largas horas y ante personas desconocidas, “lo que significa recrear nuevamente los hechos” de los que ha sido víctima, práctica que, a su entender, se debió erradicar hace tiempo.

Molina Peña explicó que en distintas áreas del Poder Judicial se está trabajando en acciones “dirigidas a sensibilizar a cada servidor del sistema sobre la problemática y los mejores modos de abordarla, ante la urgencia de que toda la comunidad jurídica se siga integrando de forma responsable”.

Para el magistrado, es necesario “un mayor compromiso con esta causa”, que cada actor entienda “el rol que juega cada parte” para “levantar un servicio judicial consciente de la vulnerabilidad ante un entorno organizado mayormente por y para los hombres”, indicó.

Además, lamentó que al aproximarse el Día Internacional de Erradicación de la Violencia contra la Mujer, el país se encuentre ante una “hemorragia” de feminicidios que en lo que va de año se ha cobrado la vida de 67 mujeres, ocho de ellas en los últimos 20 días.

“Es un horror ante el que no podemos hacer silencio. Ante un problema de esta magnitud, si la ley es incapaz de ponerse en el lugar de las personas, tenemos el compromiso de renovar y revisar el Derecho”, opinó.

La audiencia de juramentación de los nuevos profesionales del derecho estuvo dedicada a la abogada Minerva Argentina Mirabal Reyes, asesinada junto a sus hermanas Patria y María Teresa por Rafael Leónidas Trujillo, el 25 de noviembre de 1960.

En honor a las tres “mariposas” quedó instituida esa fecha como Día Internacional de Erradicación de la Violencia contra la Mujer.

Según los datos de la Comisión Económica para América Latina y el Caribe (Cepal), entre enero de 2010 y septiembre del año en curso, 1,795 mujeres han sido asesinadas en la República Dominicana, el país con mayor índice de feminicidios en Latinoamérica.

