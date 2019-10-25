Presidente Piñera presenta proyecto para aumentar pensiones en Chile

Por EFE viernes 25 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Santiago de Chile.- El presidente de Chile, Sebastián Piñera, presentó este viernes el proyecto para subir las pensiones de los jubilados más vulnerables y anunció que la reforma incluirá una cotización del 5 % del sueldo de los trabajadores a cargo del empleador, un porcentaje mayor al planteado inicialmente.

El alza de las pensiones es una de las medidas de la agenda social que Piñera presentó el martes pasado para tratar de calmar las protestas que se registran desde hace una semana en el país, que han dejado hasta ahora 19 muertos, cinco de los cuales son extranjeros.

Como ya anunció hace algunos días, el presidente reiteró que la reforma subirá un 20 % la pensión básica solidaria que el Estado entrega a casi 600.000 jubilados que no tienen ahorros previsionales y que forman parte del 60 % más pobre de la población. Actualmente reciben una pensión de 110.000 pesos (unos 151 dólares) al mes.

También se incrementará un 20 % el aporte previsional solidario, un complemento estatal a los jubilados que cotizaron en el sistema de pensiones privatizado que opera en Chile pero que reciben jubilaciones muy bajas, un beneficio que poseen más de 900.000 personas.

Algo que Piñera no había anunciado el martes y que se conoció este viernes es que la cotización a cargo del empleador subirá desde el 4 % que proponía la reforma previsional anterior del Ejecutivo a un 5 %, algo que la oposición de centroizquierda reclamaba desde hace tiempo.

El mandatario precisó que este punto adicional de cotización servirá para financiar seguros sociales. “El seguro para proteger a los adultos mayores no valentes se va a financiar con este 1 %, y en los próximos días vamos a enviar al Congreso nuevas protecciones sociales con cargo a este 1 %”, indicó.

Actualmente, los trabajadores en Chile destinan cerca del 10 % de su sueldo mensual a su cuenta individual en las Administradoras de Fondos de Pensiones (AFP), empresas privadas que invierten el dinero de los cotizantes para obtener beneficios.

La propuesta del Ejecutivo es que la cotización suba al 15 % con el 5 % adicional que financiarán los empleadores.

El sistema de pensiones, que se instauró durante la dictadura de Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), es uno de los principales reclamos de los manifestantes que estos últimos días han salido a las calles para pedir cambios estructurales que reduzcan la inequidad.

Además de subir las pensiones, Piñera se comprometió también a crear un ingreso mínimo garantizado de 350.000 pesos (unos 482 dólares) que complemente el salario de los trabajadores que no cobren el sueldo mínimo y a aumentar los impuestos para las rentas más altas, entre otras medidas.

