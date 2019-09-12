Presidente Maduro confirma que no asistirá a la Asamblea General de la ONU

Por EFE jueves 12 de septiembre, 2019
Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, dijo este jueves que no asistirá a la Asamblea General de la Organización de Naciones Unidas (ONU) que se celebrará a finales de septiembre en Nueva York, y anunció que enviará como representantes a la vicepresidenta, Delcy Rodríguez, y al canciller Jorge Arreaza.

“Yo fui el año pasado a Nueva York, este año no voy a ir, este año me quedo con ustedes trabajando en Venezuela, bien seguro y bien tranquilo, va Delcy junto al canciller, a llevar nuestra voz, nuestra verdad, la voz de Delcy y del canciller son voces de grandes quilates conocidos en el mundo”, dijo en un acto con simpatizantes.

El mandatario venezolano indicó que durante este mes tendrá una agenda “sorpresiva” e “intensa” para defender Venezuela.

“Tengo mucho trabajo por la patria, para defender la paz de Venezuela, para seguir llevando adelante todo este plan de recuperación, crecimiento, prosperidad social”, sostuvo.

Detalló también que Rodríguez y Arreaza llevarán a la ONU las firmas que su Gobierno ha estado recogiendo durante el último mes para rechazar las medidas y el bloqueo que Estados Unidos impuso a los bienes estatales venezolanos dentro de su territorio.

Aseguró que su Gobierno ya ha recolectado 12 millones de firmas que servirán de apoyo a una carta que Rodríguez y Arreaza llevarán al secretario general de la ONU, António Guterres.

Según informaciones provisionales de la ONU, estaba previsto que Maduro interviniera ante la Asamblea General el próximo 26 de septiembre por la tarde.

El año pasado, Maduro estuvo presente en la cumbre de alto nivel de la ONU, donde cargó contra el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, pero al que también le ofreció diálogo.

En un discurso de más de 45 minutos, el mandatario venezolano culpó a Estados Unidos de la crisis que padece Venezuela, una acusación que aún mantiene en casi todas sus intervenciones públicas.

