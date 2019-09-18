Presidente del Banco Mundial: China debe pedir prestado menos y aumentar su aportación

Por EFE martes 17 de septiembre, 2019
David Malpass, presidente del Banco Mundial

Washington, 17 sep (EFE).- El presidente del Banco Mundial, David Malpass, aseguró este martes que la “relación” de la institución con China ha “evolucionado”, por lo que debe pedir prestado menos y aumentar su aportación de cara al futuro.

“China tiene que pedir prestado menos y dar más aportaciones. La relación con el Banco Mundial ha evolucionado”, afirmó Malpass en una conferencia en el centro de estudios Peterson Institute de Washington.

Malpass remarcó que China ha realizado “un gran progreso económico” en las últimas décadas, por lo que no puede mantener la misma vinculación.

El último plan estratégico del BM con China hace énfasis en “el desarrollo de servicios y medidas para encarar los desequilibrios medioambientales y sociales, establecer objetivos para reducir la contaminación, aumentar la eficiencia energética y mejorar el acceso a educación y salud”.

China fue en 2017 el máximo receptor de préstamos del organismo internacional, seguido por India e Indonesia, y posteriormente fue reduciendo su posición hasta ubicarse en el cuarto puesto en 2018 y en el sexto en 2019.

En 2017 recibió 2.420 millones de dólares en préstamos, cifra que se redujo en 2018 a 1.780 millones y en 2019 alcanzó 1.330 millones de dólares.

El presidente del BM ofreció la conferencia apenas un mes antes de que se celebren la Asamblea Anual del organismo y el Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI), a mediados de octubre en Washington.

Malpass, quien fue propuesto por el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, dirige la institución desde abril de este año, cuando sustituyó al también estadounidense, Jim Yong Kim.

Antes de acceder al cargo, el actual presidente había sido un fuerte crítico del multilateralismo, al señalar que el Banco Mundial “había ido sustancialmente demasiado lejos”, especialmente por lo que considera excesivos créditos a China, al justificar que el gigante asiático ya dejó de ser un país en desarrollo.

No obstante, ha suavizado sus posiciones en los últimos años y durante su etapa como reciente subsecretario del Tesoro en la Administración Trump fue uno de los responsables de que EE.UU aprobase una ampliación de capital de 13.000 millones de dólares para el BM.

