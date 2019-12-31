Presidente de Uruguay declara emergencia nacional por violencia de genero

Por EFE lunes 30 de diciembre, 2019
Tabaré Vázquez, presidente de Uruguay

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Montevideo.- El presidente de Uruguay, Tabaré Vázquez, declaró el estado de emergencia nacional en materia de violencia de genero en su país, informó este lunes un comunicado emitido por la Secretaría de Comunicación de Presidencia.

Dicha medida se debe a “la conmoción causada por los recientes actos de violencia ejercidos contra las mujeres”, según reza la resolución tomada por el mandatario actuando en el Consejo de Ministros.

Dentro de las medidas específicas de “implementación inmediata” que aparecen en el texto está promover una reunión de alto nivel entre la Presidencia, la Suprema Corte de Justicia y Fiscalía General de la Nación “con el objetivo de fortalecer las necesarias coordinaciones para dotar de mayor eficiencia al proceso de acceso a la Justicia para la protección de las mujeres, niñas, niños y adolescentes”.

También “ampliar el programa de tobilleras electrónicas mediante la adquisición de 200 unidades más, que incrementarán el stock a 1.200 tobilleras para todo el país, fortaleciendo concomitantemente el equipo de monitoreo”.

Otras medidas son “difundir medidas de protección dirigidas a las mujeres y la comunidad frente al riesgo inminente de vida, mediante campañas de Bien Público” y “disponer cursos virtuales para el fomento de masculinidades no violentas”.

Asimismo, se brindarán en Uruguay cursos virtuales de “prevención del abuso sexual en niñas, niños y adolescentes”, el cual estará dirigido a educadores formales y no formales para que estos perfeccionen su capacidad de identificar situaciones de riesgo.

Por otra parte, en las cárceles se implementará un programa de intervención para varones que ejercen violencia de género y se fortalecerán las estrategias para la atención y prevención de violencia de género en mujeres privadas de libertad.

Conjuntamente con esto, el comunicado señala que se acompañará la propuesta de “un Plan Nacional de Emergencia por una Vida Libre de Violencia de Género”.

Con este, se dará “atención integral a las niñas, niños y mujeres, así como los varones agresores”; además de protección a las víctimas, acceso a la justicia y “promoción de rutas de salida cuando se conjugan factores de vulneraciones múltiples como la pobreza, la discapacidad, la zona de residencia, la ascendencia étnico racial, la identidad de género, entre otras, y, por último, la reparación a las víctimas”.

Este plan, además, será entregado al Gobierno electo, encabezado por Luis Lacalle Pou, que asumirá funciones el próximo 1 de marzo.

Anuncios