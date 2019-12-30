Presidente de Perú pide a órgano electoral archivar denuncia en su contra

Por EFE lunes 30 de diciembre, 2019
Martín Vizcarra, presidente de Perú

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Lima.- El presidente de Perú, Martín Vizcarra, pidió este lunes al Jurado Electoral Especial (JEE) de Lima Centro que archive la denuncia presentada en su contra, por supuesta violación a la neutralidad electoral, al aclarar que sólo ha intentado que la población ejerza un voto informado.

El mandatario envió sus descargos al órgano electoral en un documento en el cual afirmó que sus recientes declaraciones, durante una gira de trabajo, sólo buscaron promover un voto informado y de ninguna manera favorecer o perjudicar a algún candidato a las elecciones parlamentarias del 26 de enero.

El pasado 21 de diciembre, Vizcarra recomendó a la población de Lambayeque que “escojan bien y voten por candidatos que (…) trabajen para combatir la corrupción, para eliminar la inmunidad parlamentaria y las desigualdades”.

“Si les aseguran eso, voten por ellos y vamos a trabajar de la mano con ese Congreso para hacer los cambios que ustedes están pidiendo”, agregó el gobernante.

Sin embargo, en sus descargos, Vizcarra aseguró que “no se advierte de dichas declaraciones alguna promoción o desincentivo del voto ciudadano a favor o en contra de determinada organización política o candidato, por lo que no estamos ante una infracción al deber de neutralidad”.

“Como presidente de la República, busco defender una serie de iniciativas esenciales para realizar un Gobierno idóneo”, precisó.

“Además de ello, se trata de una invocación democrática general para que la ciudadanía ejerza su derecho de sufragio con responsabilidad”, añadió.

El proceso abierto contra Vizcarra responde a una denuncia presentada por Diethell Columbus, candidato al Congreso por el partido fujimorista Fuerza Popular, una agrupación que está en contra de eliminar la inmunidad parlamentaria, un tema que defiende el jefe de Estado.

En opinión de Columbus, Vizcarra ha intentado “violentar el principio de neutralidad” al pedir que “voten por quienes busquen eliminar la inmunidad parlamentaria”, que son partidos diferentes a Fuerza Popular.

“Hay partidos que decimos que no se debe eliminar, sino mejorar los procedimientos para levantar la inmunidad parlamentaria. Esas declaraciones favorecen a aquellos que comparten su agenda política”, agregó Columbus.

En las elecciones del 26 de enero, los peruanos elegirán a los 130 representantes del Congreso unicameral que completarán el periodo (2016-2021) del Legislativo que fue cerrado por Vizcarra en septiembre pasado por graves enfrentamientos con la oposición.

La lista de candidatos de Fuerza Popular, movimiento fundado por la expostulante presidencial Keiko Fujimori, va segunda en la intención de voto, detrás del partido centrista Acción Popular, que va favorito, de acuerdo a los últimos sondeos de opinión.

