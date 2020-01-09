Presidente de Parlamento venezolano apoyado por chavismo dice buscará salida de Maduro

Por EFE miércoles 8 de enero, 2020
El diputado Luis Parra, presidente del Parlamento venezolano.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El diputado Luis Parra, a quien el chavismo respaldó para su elección como presidente del Parlamento venezolano, dijo este martes que trabajará para poner fin al Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro.

“Vamos a allanar el camino (…) para que podamos salir de esta tragedia que representa Nicolás Maduro y sus cómplices”, dijo el diputado desde el atril presidencial, provocando abucheos de la bancada oficialista.

Decenas de diputados opositores no pudieron ingresar a este primer debate del año por impedimento de las fuerzas del orden, por lo que el chavismo representaba la mayoría de los presentes mientras Parra profería estas críticas al Ejecutivo.

“Podrán silenciar un diputado, podrán encarcelar a cualquier dirigente, pero no van a poder silenciar el hambre, la crisis, la falta de gasolina, la falta de servicios que hay en la calle”, prosiguió.

El diputado volvió a “retar” a Maduro a que acuda a la sede del Parlamento a rendir cuentas, algo que no ocurre desde 2016 cuando la oposición se hizo con la mayoría absoluta de los escaños y el Tribunal Supremo declaró a la Cámara en desacato.

“Del otro lado está Nicolás Maduro que se cree dueño de este país y cree que aquí no hay gente dispuesta a seguir luchando”, insistió.

Por otra parte, Parra aseguró que bajo su mando, el Legislativo “no será de confrontación sino de lucha” toda vez que la junta directiva es “de oposición”, pese a que él y quienes le acompañan en la cúpula fueron expulsados el mes pasado de los partidos antichavistas en que militaban, tras ser acusados de hacer favores al Gobierno.

Además, el legislador anunció la creación de una comisión especial que trabajará para la “normalización” del Parlamento, cuyos actos no son tomados en cuenta por el resto de los poderes públicos debido al estatus de desacato en que se encuentra.

“Esta comisión la cual propongo presidir (para que) en el menor tiempo posible la instalemos y le digamos al mundo que comenzamos a buscar los verdaderos encuentros por el interés nacional”, adelantó.

El líder opositor Juan Guaidó, a quien medio centenar de países reconocen como presidente encargado de Venezuela, ingresó a la fuerza a la sede del Parlamento junto a las decenas de diputados que lo reeligieron el domingo como jefe de la Cámara con 100 de los 167 votos en disputa.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar