Presidente de México prohíbe a funcionarios intervenir en asuntos partidistas

“Les pido abstenerse por completo de actuar, en su carácter de funcionarios públicos, en asuntos partidistas”, expresó el presidente en una carta dirigida a “todos los servidores públicos del Gobierno de México”.

El líder izquierdista añadió que “también está prohibido utilizar bienes, imágenes, programas sociales o cualquier otro recurso público” para apoyar a candidaturas políticas, e insistió que los recursos públicos deben destinarse “al beneficio de los ciudadanos”.

“Aunque sé que ustedes son mujeres y hombres con convicciones, tengo el deber de comunicarles que se pedirá la renuncia al cargo a quienes lleven a cabo cualquier práctica antidemocrática”, recalcó el mandatario, que asumió el poder el 1 de diciembre de 2018.

López Obrador, que perdió las elecciones presidenciales de 2006 y 2012 entre acusaciones de fraude electoral, expresó que cuando era opositor sufrió “la injerencia del Gobierno y el uso de recursos públicos para favorecer a candidatos y partidos”.

“No es congruente, moral ni legal mantener estas deleznables prácticas políticos. Nada de partido de Estado”, reivindicó el mandatario, quien avisó de que el fraude electoral “ya está tipificado en la Constitución como delito grave”.

Antes de mandar esta carta, López Obrador advirtió en rueda de prensa desde Palacio Nacional que cualquier servidor público que intervenga en el proceso de elección interna de Morena será cesado del cargo.

“Lo primero es separarlo del cargo, pedirle su renuncia de inmediato y ponerlo a disposición de la Fiscalía”, expuso el mandatario, quien se reunirá con los coordinadores de los programas sociales en todo el país para que “no se metan” en esto.

López Obrador recordó que se desvinculó de la dirección del partido al asumir la Presidencia de México: “Casi no vienen a informarme de nada de lo que está pasando en Morena, pero cuando alguien quiere tratar el tema, inmediatamente le digo que no tengo nada que ver, que no me importa, no me interesa”.

Morena, fundado por López Obrador a su imagen y semejanza para contender en las presidenciales de 2018, atraviesa un convulso proceso para elegir a su nueva dirección a finales de noviembre.

La presidenta interina del partido, Yeidckol Polevnsky, pidió que se posponga el proceso de elección debido a las irregulares detectadas en el padrón de militantes del partido y denunció la intervención de delegados estatales del Gobierno federal en el proceso.

Además de Polevnsky, se han postulado Mario Delgado, líder de la bancada de Morena en la Cámara de Diputados; Bertha Luján, presidenta del Consejo Nacional de Morena, y Alejandro Rojas, exdiputado y exsecretario de Turismo de Ciudad de México.