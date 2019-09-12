Presidente de Cuba admite crisis de combustible en el país

Por EFE miércoles 11 de septiembre, 2019
Miguel Díaz-Canel, presidente de Cuba

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Habana.- El presidente de Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, reconoció este miércoles que existe una crisis de combustible que está afectando a la vida diaria de la población, aunque aseguró que el país no pasa por un segundo “periodo especial” como el de los años 90.

Díaz-Canel explicó que se trata principalmente de una situación de escasez de combustible diésel, necesario para la inmensa mayoría de los vehículos que circulan en el país -incluida la flota de transporte público- y para la producción energética, aunque anunció que ésta última está asegurada.

“No estamos en período especial”, remarcó, sin embargo, en referencia a la intensa crisis económica que azotó Cuba en la década de 1990 y cuyos efectos fueron, entre otros, el bloqueo del transporte y constantes apagones por la falta de combustible.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar