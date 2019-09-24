Presidente de Chile recibe famoso premio por su lucha contra cambio climático

Por EFE lunes 23 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- El presidente de Chile, Sebastián Piñera, hizo un llamamiento este lunes desde Nueva York a unir esfuerzos en la lucha contra la crisis climática mundial, al recibir el prestigioso premio “Global Citizen Award” que le concedió el Concejo del Atlántico, por su defensa del medioambiente.

“Es un privilegio recibir este premio, que tiene un significado especial”, indicó Piñera y aseguró en su mensaje que proteger la naturaleza, la biodiversidad y la Tierra es una “obligación moral”.

Destacó que el planeta ha existido millones de años durante los cuales ha enfrentado todo tipo de adversidades, pero, afirmó “esta es la primera generación que sufre las consecuencias del calentamiento global y el cambio climático”.

“Pero -afirmó- somos los últimos que podemos cambiar el rumbo… y evitar una tragedia”.

El mandatario chileno viajó a Nueva York para participar hoy en la Cumbre del Clima, en el marco de la Asamblea General de Naciones Unidas que comienza mañana en esa ciudad.

Destacó que con la crisis climática está en riesgo la supervivencia humana y que, ante ello, solo hay dos opciones: “esperar y ver o actuar ahora” y afirmó con satisfacción que Chile ha optado por actuar y que se ha comprometido a convertirse en carbono neutral para 2050.

“La evidencia científica del cambio climático es abrumadora”, afirmó y sostuvo que se trata de ciencia, “no de opinión, ideología o fe”.

Piñera, en su segundo mandato en la Presidencia de Chile, que comenzó en 2018, ha señalado que su país está comprometido con un desarrollo sostenible.

Entre las acciones que ha tomado el país para enfrentar el reto del cambio climático y el calentamiento global recordó que Chile fue el primer país en Latinoamérica en prohibir el uso de bolsas plásticas.

El mandatario señaló en un foro en que participó hoy en Nueva York que espera más ambición y compromiso de los países para reducir las emisiones de gas de efecto invernadero en la próxima cumbre del clima (COP25), que se realizará en la ciudad chilena de Santiago, el próximo diciembre.

También aseguró al público que asistió a la décima entrega del prestigioso premio, que recibió por su lucha contra el calentamiento global en un restaurante en Wall Street, que a pesar de las “dificultades y divisiones” de hoy en día, los líderes políticos deben unirse “para enfrentar estas amenazas para la humanidad: el cambio climático y el calentamiento global”.

Piñera recibió el premio de manos de la estadounidense Kristine Tompkins, quien junto a su esposo Douglas Tomkins se mudaron a Chile hace 26 años, convirtiéndose en los mayores donantes privados de la historia, creando 13 parques naturales de 5 millones de hectáreas en total.

Su esposo falleció en el 2015. El año pasado Tompkins se convirtió en la primera patrona de Áreas Protegidas de ONU Medio Ambiente, con la responsabilidad de concienciar a Gobiernos y empresarios de la importancia de la conservación.

“Este reconocimiento del presidente Piñera nos invita a pensar: ¿qué más podemos hacer para enfrentar la crisis que enfrentamos? ¿Qué debemos dejar de hacer para enfrentar la crisis que enfrentamos?”, indicó Tomkins al presentar el premio al mandatario.

Otros reconocidos esta noche fueron el productor y ganador del Óscar, Golden Globe, Emmy y Grammy, Brian Grazer; el primer ministro de los Países Bajos, Mark Rutte; y el fundador del grupo Black Eyes Peas, Will.i.am.

Al evento, que “honra a los individuos que aportan contribuciones únicas para mejorar el estado del mundo” asistieron 600 personas de más de 40 países, entre ellos María Fernanda Espinosa, presidenta de la Asamblea General de la ONU, embajadores y otros altos cargos.

