Presentan piel artificial cambiante de color basada en estudio del camaleón

Por EFE miércoles 11 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- Una piel artificial y flexible basada en la manera en que el camaleón cambia de color fue presentada este miércoles a partir de una investigación hecha pública por la Sociedad Química Estadounidense (ACS, por su sigla en inglés).

Los investigadores encontraron que el camaleón no logra el cambio de color utilizando tintes o pigmentos, sino con grupos de estructuras micrométricas conocidas como cristales fotónicos que se proyectan en otras áreas que no tienen color.

El reporte explica cómo se logró crear un material que modifica sus colores al ser sensible a la luz y al calor, y que además podrá tener aplicaciones futuras importantes en camuflaje, señalización o etiquetas contra la falsificación de productos, entre otras utilidades.

El autor principal del estudio, Yixiao Dong, del Departamento de Química de la Universidad de Emory (Atlanta), señaló que “la nueva piel” es el resultado de observar cómo funciona la naturaleza.

“Hemos desarrollado un nuevo concepto de una piel inteligente que cambia de color, basados en las observaciones de cómo lo hace la naturaleza”, aseguró Dong al explicar que la investigación copió la forma en la que el camaleón cambia de color.

“La luz se refleja desde estas superficies microscópicas e interfiere con otros haces de luz reflejada, produciendo un color”, describió el reporte publicado hoy en la revista científica ACS Nano.

Con este concepto, el equipo de investigación colocó matrices de cristales fotónicos en un hidrogel (red tridimensional de cadenas flexibles) y luego los insertó en otra capa de gel sin cambio de color que sirvió como soporte.

Al ser afectado el aumento de temperatura, la “piel” modificó su color pero no varió su tamaño, superando así otro obstáculo de intentos anteriores para producir piezas de color cambiante que se alargaban o encogían con el calor.

Asimismo, los cristales fotónicos modificaron su color al contacto con la luz, proyectándolo en toda la superficie de la piel.

“Hemos ofrecido un marco general para guiar el diseño futuro de pieles artificiales inteligentes. Todavía hay un largo camino para aplicaciones en la vida real, pero es emocionante mover la investigación un paso adelante”, concluyó Dong.

