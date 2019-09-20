Premios Nobel piden a jóvenes presionar por acciones contra cambio climático

Por EFE viernes 20 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Mérida (México).- Ganadores del Premio Nobel de la Paz llamaron este viernes a los jóvenes del mundo a presionar en favor de la acción para detener el cambio climático, durante la segunda jornada de la Cumbre de la Paz que se realiza en Mérida, estado mexicano de Yucatán.

“Hay que legislar más por el cuidado del planeta, porque si no actuamos, desaparecerá la humanidad y la naturaleza”, alertó el expresidente colombiano Juan Manuel Santos, Nobel de la Paz 2016.

Acompañado de Jody Williams, galardonada en 1997; Laura Seydel, presidenta de la Fundación Capitán Planeta, y la moderadora Tiahoga Ruge, Santos comentó que la humanidad debe temer más a la destrucción del cambio climático que a las armas nucleares.

“Por eso debemos replantearnos qué estamos haciendo y qué podemos hacer”, sostuvo.

A su vez, Williams consideró necesario y urgente que los países reduzcan en un 20 % o 25 % el presupuesto militar “y destinen más fondos al cuidado del planeta y programas de desarrollo”.

“Además, se debe involucrar más a las empresas que contaminan, y los jóvenes deben seguir las manifestaciones afuera de sus oficinas para que sepan qué tan importante es para la vida el cuidado del medioambiente”.

Seydel dijo que la humanidad debe tomar acciones, como por ejemplo reducir el consumo de carne “y aumentar los vegetales”.

“Creo que es momento de poner todos las manos en cubierta, es decir, actuar ya y dejar de hablar de energía eólica y solar. Urge un plan para revertir lo que sucede en el mundo ocasionado por el calentamiento global”, expuso.

Los dos premios Nobel y la presidenta de la Fundación Capitán Planeta consideraron que los jóvenes son la esperanza para detener el deterioro de la naturaleza y se unieron con un llamado al desarrollo sustentable del mundo. “Presionen con marchas pacíficas y alcen la voz, no tengan miedo, usen las redes sociales”, dijo Santos.

Una de las primeras actividades de la segunda jornada de la XVII Cubre de Premios Nobel de la Paz fue el ritual por el perdón a la Madre Tierra que encabezó la guatemalteca Rigoberta Menchú Tum, Nobel de la Paz 1992, en el Monumento a la Patria.

Acompañada de varios jóvenes, así como de otros premios Nobel y representantes de asociaciones galardonadas, como Juan Manuel Santos y Jody Williams, Menchú brindó un mensaje contundente a la Madre Tierra en el marco del día mundial contra el cambio climático: “Perdón por ensuciarte, por no cuidarte y destruirte”.

Jody Williams contagió a sus colegas y jóvenes con su entusiasmo y pidió enamorarse de la naturaleza. “Salgan y respiren los aromas que nos brinda la naturaleza”, dijo.

