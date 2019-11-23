PRD respalda propuesta de JCE para votación automatizada y conteo manual

Por EFE viernes 22 de noviembre, 2019
Miguel Vargas Maldonado, presidente del Partido Revolucionario Dominicano (PRD)

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Partido Revolucionario Dominicano (PRD) expresó este viernes su respaldo a la propuesta de la Junta Central Electoral (JCE) de celebrar las elecciones municipales de febrero próximo con el sistema de voto automatizado y el conteo manual.

El presidente de la organización, Miguel Vargas Maldonado, afirmó en un comunicado que el planteamiento de la JCE cumple con los requerimientos de las diferentes fuerzas políticas, al tiempo de satisfacer las expectativas en cuanto a rapidez, transparencia y eficacia.

Consideró que para el PRD esta propuesta involucra “la agilidad del elemento tecnológico para la votación y la comprobación física del conteo manual, fortaleciendo de esta manera las garantías necesarias para un proceso ágil y diáfano”.

Resaltó que dada la complejidad de las elecciones municipales, se hace obligatorio la utilización del voto automatizado, el cual según lo propuesto, será respaldado por el conteo manual.

“Estamos hablando de 16.499 colegios en 4.325 recintos electorales repartidos en las 32 provincias, los 158 municipios y 235 distritos municipales donde se elegirán 158 alcaldes, la misma cantidad de vicealcaldes y 1.164 regidores con sus respectivos suplentes, además de 235 directores y 735”, dijo Vargas.

En ese orden, exhortó a los partidos del sistema y a la sociedad en su conjunto a respaldar lo presentado por la JCE, ya que a su entender, da una respuesta satisfactoria al debate de cuál sería la metodología a utilizar en los comicios del año entrante.

