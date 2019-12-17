Potencias discuten plan de Rusia y China para aliviar sanciones a Pionyang

Por EFE martes 17 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Naciones Unidas.- Las potencias del Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU comenzaron a discutir este martes una propuesta de Rusia y China para aliviar las sanciones internacionales que pesan sobre Corea del Norte, según fuentes diplomáticas.

Expertos de los quince países se reunieron para analizar por primera vez un borrador de resolución elaborado por Moscú y Pekín que plantea un levantamiento de varias restricciones comerciales impuestas a Pionyang por su programa nuclear y de misiles.

El texto, entre otras cosas, propone también poner fin a la obligación de repatriar a todos los trabajadores norcoreanos que trabajaban en el extranjero, una medida aprobada en 2017 por el Consejo para cortar vías de financiación al régimen de Kim Jong-un.

Además, reclama dar “el enfoque más favorable” a todas las solicitudes humanitarias, que un comité de la ONU analiza una a una para ver si caben dentro de las excepciones para ese fin previstas en las sanciones.

Durante los últimos años, el Consejo de Seguridad se ha unido en varias ocasiones para endurecer los castigos contra Corea del Norte y aumentar así la presión sobre Kim.

Sin embargo, desde hace tiempo Rusia y China defienden que es necesario aliviar esas sanciones en respuesta a la disposición al diálogo mostrada por Pionyang y por el impacto humanitario de las medidas en la población.

Así, en su borrador, destacan que Corea del Norte lleva sin hacer pruebas nucleares desde septiembre de 2017 y aplauden las repetidas declaraciones de Pionyang comprometiéndose a un proceso de desnuclearización.

Moscú y Pekín reiteran en el documento el apoyo al proceso de diálogo entre las dos Coreas y entre Corea del Norte y Estados Unidos, que ha dejado dos históricas cumbres pero por ahora pocos resultados concretos y que permanece atascado.

Al mismo tiempo, llaman a retomar conversaciones “multilaterales” con la participación de más países para tratar de reducir la tensión y garantizar la paz en la región.

Este martes, en Pekín la cancillería China mostró su esperanza de que “se forme un consenso cuanto antes” en el Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU sobre esta resolución, que sin embargo tiene pocos visos de prosperar.

Según fuentes diplomáticas, Washington considera que no es el momento de reducir la presión sobre las autoridades norcoreanas, una postura de firmeza por la que también ha apostado en las últimas semanas la Unión Europea (UE).

EE.UU., Francia y el Reino Unido -tres miembros permanentes del Consejo y que disponen de poder de veto- han defendido de forma consistente que la ONU no debe eliminar sanciones mientras Corea del Norte no abandone por completo sus programas nuclear y de misiles.

