Portavoz de viuda de José José asegura que habrá funerales en México y EE.UU.

Por EFE lunes 30 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- Miguel Garrocho, portavoz de la viuda y la hija menor del cantante José José, aseguró este lunes a Efe que en cuanto las autoridades den “luz verde” se van a organizar funerales tanto en México como en Estados Unidos, pero señaló que aun no saben cuándo podrán ser.

En unas declaraciones a Efe por teléfono, Garrocho indicó que los restos mortales del cantante fallecido el sábado 28 de septiembre en un hospital del sur de Florida aun no están a disposición de la familia.

Preguntado por el lugar donde se encuentra el cuerpo, indicó que no tenía esa información que han reclamado insistentemente los dos hijos mayores del cantante desde que llegaron a Miami ayer domingo.

José Joel y Marysol Sosa Noreña, hijos del cantante y su segunda esposa, “Anel” Noreña, aseguraron que desconocen totalmente el paradero de los restos de su padre y que su hermana menor, Sarita Sosa Salazar, fruto del tercer matrimonio del conocido como el “Príncipe de la canción”, no les atiende el teléfono ni les informa de nada.

Sarita, que reside en Florida y cuidó de su padre en el último año y medio, ha negado esas acusaciones en declaraciones a medios televisivos, en las que también ha adelantado que José José recibirá homenajes en los dos países que amaba.

“Él es de allá (México) y también es de acá (Estados Unidos), su corazón siempre estuvo en los dos sitios y yo nunca dejaría que no se hiciera algo allá (México), se tiene que hacer algo allá porque es de donde él viene”, subrayó.

No obstante, en las redes sociales Sarita ha sido objeto de toda clase de bromas y críticas, e incluso ha sido comparada con Luisito Rey, el padre del cantante Luis Miguel.

Según Garrocho, al igual que Sara Salazar, la viuda del cantante, fue “la mujer de la vida” de José José, Sarita era “la luz de sus ojos”.

El portavoz de esta parte de la familia señaló que están agradecidos con las muestras de apoyo recibidas en estos difíciles momentos y no hizo mención alguna al malestar de los dos hijos mayores del cantante, que fue uno de los astros de la canción romántica en español.

José Joel y Mary Sol visitaron este domingo una funeraria, un hospital y una comisaría de policía para saber dónde está el cuerpo del cantante mexicano, sin lograr información alguna, según dijeron a los medios.

Queremos saber dónde está el cuerpo porque, hasta este momento, no sabemos dónde está y nosotros, por derecho, tenemos que comprobar que don José José, nuestro padre, ya falleció”, agregó el hijo mayor.

José Joel aclaró que “no hay ningún interés en recibir parte de la herencia” del artista, que tenía 71 años al momento de su muerte.

