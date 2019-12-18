Policía investiga una presunta invasión en el club de Trump de Florida

Por EFE miércoles 18 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- La Policía de Palm Beach investiga a una presunta intrusa en Mar-a-Lago, la residencia y club social del presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, en el sur de Florida, según informan medios locales.

Agentes de esta dependencia policial han acudido a la propiedad del presidente para interrogar a una mujer que presuntamente traspasó el inmueble, según señaló el gerente de Mar-a-Lago, Kirk Blouin, en declaraciones que recoge el diario local Palm Beach Post.

Blouin señaló que tanto la Policía local como agentes del Servicio Secreto de EEUU investigan el hecho.

El diario Miami Herald cita a un portavoz de la Policía local, Michael Ogrodnick, quien señaló que “hay una investigación en curso”, sin ofrecer mayores detalles.

Ni la Casa Blanca ni la Organización Trump se han pronunciado por el momento.

El presidente tiene previsto aterrizar en el sur de Florida este viernes en la tarde para pasar las fiestas navideñas y de fin de año en su residencia de cara al Atlántico y a la que llama la “Casa Blanca de invierno”.

Al día siguiente, Trump encabezará una gala en el foro Turning Point USA, que se desarrollará en el Centro de Convenciones del Condado de Palm Beach.

Mar-a-Lago ya ha sido escenario de otro incidente de traspaso, como el que protagonizó la ciudadana china Yujing Zhang, en marzo pasado, y por el que fue condenada a ocho meses de prisión y en la actualidad se encuentra a la espera de deportación.

El pasado 25 de noviembre, un juez federal de Estados Unidos dio a conocer la sentencia contra la mujer, que llegó en taxi a Mar-a-Lago, por ingresar al club y hacer declaraciones falsas a agentes del Servicio Secreto.

Zhang, de 33 años, había intentado ingresar a áreas de acceso restringido en Mar-a-Lago, según documentos de la corte, y durante su detención se le encontraron cinco teléfonos celulares, varias tarjetas de memoria, un computador portátil, un disco duro portátil y un artefacto capaz de detectar cámaras ocultas.

