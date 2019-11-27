Policía chilena reconoce necesidad de reformar sus procedimientos de acción

Por EFE martes 26 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Santiago de Chile.- El cuerpo policial de Carabineros de Chile reconoció este martes la “necesidad de hacer profundas reformas” en sus procedimientos, tras un informe de Human Rights Watch (HRW) que observó la comisión de “graves violaciones de derechos humanos” por los agentes para contener las protestas.

“Los eventos del último mes han demostrado la necesidad de hacer profundas reformas a la acción policial, encaminadas hacia una mejor promoción y protección de los Derechos Humanos”, expresó Carabineros en un comunicado.

La ONG HRW, con sede en Nueva York, presentó este martes las conclusiones sobre su visita a Chile y pidió al Gobierno acometer una reforma “urgente” del cuerpo policial tras haber constatado la comisión por su parte de “graves” violaciones a los derechos humanos.

“Factores como el uso indiscriminado e indebido de armas y escopetas antidisturbios; abusos contra personas detenidas y sistemas de control interno deficientes facilitaron que se produjeran graves violaciones de los derechos de muchos chilenos”, dijo el director para las Américas de HRW, José Miguel Vivanco.

Respecto a la comisión de abusos y violaciones de derechos humanos señalados por HRW, el cuerpo policial indicó que los casos serán investigados.

“Por cierto que se pueden haber cometido errores, que son materia de investigación. De ser así, nos duele como institución y no queremos que se repitan. Por eso, tomamos con humildad y responsabilidad las recomendaciones hechas por HRW”, expresa el documento.

Carabineros dijo que cada vez que toma conocimiento de una denuncia por un accionar desviado de alguno de sus agentes se inicia una investigación administrativa de carácter interno y se colaborara y se ponen los antecedentes a disposición de la Fiscalía.

“En muchas ocasiones, incluso por iniciativa propia hemos denunciado. A la fecha, los tribunales han formalizado a 4 de nuestros carabinero”, indicó la institución.

El estallido social chileno, que mantiene a multitud de ciudadanos manifestándose de manera mayormente pacífica en las calles en reclamo de un modelo socioeconómico más equitativo, ha dejado en paralelo al menos 23 muertos en distintos actos de violencia (incendios, atropellos y cinco de ellos presuntamente por la acción de agentes del Estado) y miles de heridos.

Sobre uno de los heridos, Gustavo Gatica, que recibió disparos de perdigones en el rostro durante una manifestación en Chile y quedó finalmente ciego, el cuerpo policial se comprometió en su escrito a colaborar activamente en la investigación del caso.

Carabineros reflejó también que durante los 39 días que duran ya las protestas sociales se han visto “actos de violencia, destrucción e incendios inéditos” y que contabilizó que más de 2.000 de sus agentes han resultado heridos “en contextos de alta violencia”.

