Policía arresta a decenas de personas en sede electoral opositora en Bolivia

Por EFE domingo 20 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- La Policía de Bolivia efectuó decenas de detenciones, en su mayoría de jóvenes, en una sede electoral opositora durante la jornada de votación de este domingo, con la acusación de que se consumía alcohol en el lugar, algo prohibido en esta jornada, mientras que la formación política lo niega.

El incidente se produjo en Santa Cruz, la mayor ciudad del país, en una sede de campaña de la alianza opositora Bolivia Dice No.

El portavoz de esta alianza, Vladimir Peña, denunció en Twitter “la brutal represión policial” hacia militantes de esta formación y pidió su liberación.

Por su parte, el secretario general de la Gobernación de Santa Cruz, Roly Aguilera, a través de esta red social, calificó de injusta la aprehensión de los jóvenes y confió en que fueran liberados.

Según publica el diario cruceño El Deber, el comandante de la Policía Boliviana en Santa Cruz, Igor Echegaray, aseguró que en el lugar se estaba consumiendo alcohol, lo que está prohibido por la ley electoral durante esta jornada.

Los arrestados fueron llevados a dependencias de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen en esta ciudad oriental y su número varía según las fuentes, de entre unos sesenta hasta un centenar.

Al parecer, al momento de su arresto algunos vecinos protestaron, se produjo un altercado y la Policía empleó gases lacrimógenos para despejar la zona y llevar a los arrestados en autobuses policiales.

El órgano electoral aseguró que las votaciones se desarrollaron sin incidentes que impidieran ejercer el voto, que es obligatorio para los electores que residen en Bolivia.

Las mesas de votación comenzaron a cerrar a las 16:00 horas local (20:00 GMT), tras haber abierto a las 08:00 (12:00 GMT).

Los primeros resultados preliminares, ya que los definitivos pueden tardar días, se esperan a partir de las 20:00 hora local (00:00 GMT del lunes).

Unos 7,3 millones de bolivianos estaban llamados a las urnas, en el país y en el exterior, donde el voto el voluntario, para decidir entre nueve candidaturas.

El presidente Evo Morales, que concurre a la reelección, y el opositor Carlos Mesa se perfilan según las encuestas como los mejor situados, pero sin la seguridad de que alguno de los candidatos pueda imponerse en esta jornada o habrá segunda vuelta entre los dos más votados.