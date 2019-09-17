Policía apresa 15 personas por cometer delitos en zona oriental de Santo Domingo

Por EFE martes 17 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La Dirección Regional Santo Domingo Oriental de la Policía Nacional informó este martes que sus agentes apresaron a 15 individuos justo en el momento en que cometían diversos delitos en varios sectores de esa jurisdicción.

El coronel Franklin Collado, responsable de esa dirección, dijo en un comunicado que entre los detenidos figura Junior Joseph Nestua, sorprendido cuando sustraía joyas, celulares y otros artículos de una casa ubicada en el sector Villa Faro, Santo Domingo Este.

Collado afirmó que otros dos individuos lograron escapar, al percatarse de la presencia de la Policía. El hurto fue cometido alrededor de las dos de la tarde de este lunes.

Asimismo, otros tres individuos fueron apresados, minutos después de despojar a un haitiano de sus pertenencias en la carretera Mella. Agentes policiales que custodiaban un cortejo fúnebre se percataron de la acción de los tres hombres, a bordo de una motocicleta de alto cilindraje, sin placa, persiguiéndolos y apresándolos de inmediato.

Ángel Manuel Garó, Francis Noel González Sánchez y Dauri Argenis Trinidad fueron quienes cometieron el delito.

Grullón Collado informó, además, que pasada la una de la madrugada de este martes fueron detenidos en el sector Villa Carmen un adolescente de 17 años y otro sujeto, mayor de edad, al que identificó como Rafy Díaz Pérez, en el preciso momento en que estaban violentando una puerta de una banca de lotería, ubicada en la calle Antonio Guzmán, esquina Social Cruz.

Asimismo, Lander Manuel Valdez fue detenido en Los Tres Brazos con 44,7 gramos de marihuana, una tijera y 300 pesos, mientras en la calle Trina de Moya, del sector Vietnam, en Los Mina, fue apresado Jonathan Rosario, de 32 años, con tres porciones de marihuana.

En la calle 20, del sector Valiente, municipio Boca Chica, fue detenido Wilmi Andrés Cuevas, de 27 años, con una porción de un vegetal verde, que se presume es marihuana, otra de cocaína y la suma de 400 pesos.

En esa misma calle también fue detenido Reimi Hernández, de 18 años, con tres porciones de un vegetal, que se presume es marihuana.

En la calle José Francisco Peña Gómez, del sector La Toronja, fue apresado un sujeto que se identificó como Alcántara Rodríguez, con cuatro porciones de marihuana.

Además, fue detenido el sargento retirado de la Policía Luciano Félix Hernández, a quien se le ocupó una pistola, calibre 45, sin documento alguno mientras caminaba por la avenida Charles de Gaulle, próximo al sector Cansino Adentro.

En Boca Chica fue detenido Rhayner Augusto Soler Jiménez, con una pistola marca Glock, calibre 45, sin documentación alguna, en tanto Herminio Lora Cabrera fue detenido en el sector Valiente, de Boca Chica, portando una pistola marca Browning Gesthe, calibre 9 milímetros, con licencia vencida desde el año 2012.

