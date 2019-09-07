Polanski, premiado por la Mostra de Venecia a pesar de la polémica

Por EFE sábado 7 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Venecia (Italia).- El jurado oficial de la Mostra de Venecia, presidido por la argentina Lucrecia Martel, premió este sábado a Roman Polanski por la película “J’accuse” a pesar de la polémica que su presencia ha suscitado en el certamen.

Polanski se llevó el segundo premio más importante del certamen además del reconocimiento de la crítica internacional, que le entregó ayer el premio Fipresci.

El León de Plata lo recogió su esposa Emmanuelle Seigner, una de las protagonistas de la cinta en la que expone su visión sobre el caso Dreyfus.

Sobre Polanski pesa desde hace cuatro décadas una orden de busca y captura por la violación de una menor en Estados Unidos en 1977, por lo que no acudió personalmente a la Mostra para presentar su película.

Por ello, en la jornada de apertura la presidenta del jurado, la argentina Lucrecia Martel, anunció que no asistiría a la gala en la que se iba a proyectar el último trabajo del cineasta, en solidaridad con las víctimas de abusos sexuales.

“La presencia de Polanski con noticias del pasado me resultó muy incómoda”, dijo Martel, aunque al mismo tiempo recordó que la víctima da el caso por cerrado porque cree que el director de “Rosemary’s Baby” ha cumplido con lo que ella y su familia habían pedido.

“No separo la obra del hombre, pero creo que su obra merece una oportunidad por las reflexiones que plantea”, dijo la cineasta en unas declaraciones que tuvieron un fuerte eco en los medios de comunicación, lo que la llevó a emitir un comunicado dejando claro que no tiene prejuicios hacia el trabajo de Polanski y que lo evaluaría como cualquier otro a competición.

