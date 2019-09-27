Poder Ejecutivo promulga ley regula ejecución de la fuerza pública

Por EFE jueves 26 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Poder Ejecutivo promulgó este jueves la ley que regula el accionar de la fuerza pública para ejecutar las medidas conservatorias y ejecutorias (embargos y desalojos).

La ley explica que su objetivo es asegurar la legalidad y la razonabilidad de las actuaciones de los ministeriales actuantes y agentes que lo asistieren en el otorgamiento de la fuerza pública para llevar a cabo las medidas conservatorias y ejecutorias.

Establece, además, que el Ministerio Público es el órgano responsable del otorgamiento de la fuerza pública, para las ejecuciones de las sentencias o de los títulos ejecutorios, a requerimiento de sus beneficiarios o de los titulares de los derechos.

Asimismo, se contempla que la fuerza pública que acompañe al ministerial, solo podrá auxiliar a este último, en las circunstancias previstas en las disposiciones de esta ley y para llevar a cabo los actos para los cuales la ley les otorga autorización.

En uno de sus artículos, la pieza legislativa contempla que en los casos de embargos conservatorios, el ministerial no podrá disponer el traslado de los bienes del lugar de la medida a otro lugar diferente, salvo que la ordenanza del juez competente expresamente lo haya autorizado, a petición de la parte interesada y previo a constatar causas justificadas.

La ley también prevé que el guardián de la cosa embargada o con medidas conservatorias, será una persona con domicilio conocido, sin antecedentes penales ni vinculación con ninguna de las partes hasta el cuarto grado de consanguinidad, inclusive.

