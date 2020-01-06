PN informa investiga circunstancias en que murieron dos jóvenes esposados en La Romana

Por El Nuevo Diario lunes 6 de enero, 2020
Foto de los jóvenes esposados en La Romana

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La Policía Nacional (PN) informó este lunes de que investigan el incidente en el que ayer resultaron muertos dos hombres que se encontraban bajo la custodia de agentes policiales del municipio de Villa Hermosa, en la Provincia de la Romana.

Indica un comunicado de la PN, que los occisos, Chanel Consoró Rosado, de 25 años de edad y Eddy Antonio García (a) La Peseta, de 24, murieron la tarde del pasado domingo en el kilómetro 4 de la carretera La Romana-San Pedro de Macorís, donde fueron alcanzados por una patrulla que les daba seguimiento por varias denuncias de asaltos.

El informe preliminar indica que los ¨reconocidos antisociales¨ se desplazaban en una motocicleta y uno de ellos portaba un revólver que habrían utilizado para cometer varios asaltos a distintas personas.

¨Nosotros no vamos a tapar ningún tipo de inconducta. Se andaban buscando por varios delitos y hay uno de ellos que tenía antecedentes del 2012 y 2019¨, señaló el vocero de la Policía, Frank Félix Durán en el día de ayer.

La investigación por parte de la Inspectoría General de la Policía Nacional y de la Dirección Central de Asuntos Interno tiene como objetivo establecer las circunstancias en que fallecieron Consoró y García, cuyos cadáveres fueron enviados al Instituto Nacional de Patología Forense para fines de autopsia.

