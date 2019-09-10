PLD orienta a sus precandidatos de cómo cumplir con la ley de partidos

Por EFE lunes 9 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Partido de la Liberación Dominicana (PLD) orientó este lunes a sus precandidatos a registrar, acorde a las resoluciones de la Junta Central Electoral, los aportes y gastos de campaña y sugerir los nombres de los delegados que les representarán en las mesas de votaciones en las primarias del 6 de octubre venidero.


Los miembros de la Comisión Nacional Electoral (CNE) explicaron a los precandidatos, a través de dos asambleas, lo relativo a las normativas de la Ley de Partidos, Agrupaciones y Movimientos Políticos, haciendo precisiones en el aspecto financiero.

La información fue ofrecida por Lidio Cadet, coordinador de la Comisión Nacional Electoral, en un comunicado colgado en la página web del partido morado, en cuya sede se celebraron las reuniones.

La primera de las asambleas se realizó con los enlaces de la CNE de las Comisiones Provinciales y Municipales a quienes se les ofrecieron detalles del proceso y se les exhortó a repetir las asambleas con los dirigentes del PLD y los precandidatos.

Cadet dijo que además de las explicaciones, motivaron a los precandidatos acerca de la importancia de obtener el triunfo en las primarias que se realizarán por primera vez, en el caso del PLD, con el padrón de la Junta Central Electoral.

Afirmó que se les exhortó a llevar un registro detallado con los ingresos y los egresos de los gastos en su campaña, el cual deberán presentar para la rendición de cuenta, apegado a lo que establece la ley 33-18.

Aseguró que la sociedad dominicana está “muy interesada” en todo lo que tiene que ver con la transparencia de los partidos y la ley establece precisamente el mecanismo para ello.

En ambos encuentros agotaron turnos Cadet, Danilo Díaz y el delegado técnico del PLD ante la Junta Central Electoral, Bienvenido Casado.

