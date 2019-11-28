Pionyang confirma que volvió a disparar un lanzacohetes de gran tamaño

Por EFE jueves 28 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Seúl.- Corea del Norte confirmó este viernes que probó de nuevo en la víspera un lanzacohetes múltiple de gran tamaño y que en el test estuvo presente el líder Kim Jong-un, según detalló la propaganda del régimen.

El jueves Corea del Norte disparó con este sistema dos proyectiles desde las cercanías del municipio costero de Yeonpo, en la provincia de Hamgyong del Sur (vertiente oriental del país) en un gesto destinado a presionar nuevamente a EE.UU.

Los proyectiles volaron unos 380 kilómetros en dirección Este y alcanzaron un apogeo de unos 97 kilómetros, según las autoridades militares surcoreanas, antes de caer en aguas del Mar de Japón (llamado Mar del Este en las dos Coreas).

La agencia estatal KCNA informó que en el ensayo, además de Kim Jong-un, estuvieron presentes figuras claves del programa de armas de destrucción masiva del régimen como uno de los vicedirectores del Departamento de Construcción de Maquinaria, Kim Jong-sik, o Jang Chang-ha, presidente de la Academia de Ciencias para la Defensa Nacional.

El dictador norteño “mostró gran satisfacción” con la prueba, la cual “certificó la superioridad militar y técnica de este sistema armamentístico”.

El de ayer supuso el treceavo ensayo de armas realizado por Corea del Norte este año, y el cuarto en el que emplea este lanzacohetes de gran tamaño, que se cree que es un sistema de 600 milímetros de diámetro.

El régimen ya probó este lanzacohetes en tres ocasiones anteriores este año, el 24 de agosto, el 10 de septiembre y el 31 de octubre.

Este último ensayo parece destinado a forzar a Washington a aceptar nuevas condiciones en el diálogo sobre desarme, atascado desde principios de este año.

Las negociaciones bilaterales no han avanzado desde la fracasada cumbre de febrero en Hanói, donde Washington consideró insuficiente la oferta de Pionyang referente al desmantelamiento de sus activos nucleares y se negó a levantar sanciones económicas.

Ambas partes celebraron una reunión de trabajo a principio de octubre en Estocolmo, pero el encuentro se cerró con los norcoreanos acusando a Washington de no ofertar nada nuevo y de mantener activa una “política hostil” contra ellos.

Corea del Norte ha insistido en que la Casa Blanca tiene de plazo hasta fin de año para variar sus propuestas y los expertos creen que de no haber avances, el régimen podría realizar nuevos ensayos de armas, especialmente de misiles de alcance intermedio, a partir de enero.

Anuncios