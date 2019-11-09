Pintan un mural gigante de Greta Thunberg en el centro de San Francisco

Por EFE viernes 8 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Francisco (EE.UU.).- El artista argentino Andrés “Cobre” Iglesias empezó a pintar este viernes un mural gigantesco con la cara de la mediática activista sueca contra la crisis climática Greta Thunberg en la pared de un edificio en el centro de San Francisco (EE.UU.), desde donde dirige la mirada a los transeúntes.

El artista trabaja desde una plataforma metálica colgada desde lo alto del edificio de diez plantas y planea haber terminado la pintura, por la que no está cobrando nada y cuyo material está siendo pagado por una organización sin ánimo de lucro local, la semana que viene.

“Este es un mural más político (que sus trabajos anteriores) porque quiero que la gente piense ¿Cuál es el mensaje que hay detrás?. Que quizá cree conversaciones entre amigos como por ejemplo ¿Has visto el mural de Greta? ¿De qué trata? De cambio climático”, indicó Iglesias a la prensa local.

El artista es conocido en la ciudad californiana por otro trabajo previo en el que retrató también en grandes dimensiones y en una calle céntrica al actor Robin Williams, fallecido en 2014 y hasta entonces uno de los vecinos más carismáticos del área de la Bahía de San Francisco.

Thunberg logró reconocimiento internacional este año tras lanzar un movimiento medioambiental en todo el mundo conocido como “FridaysForFuture” (Viernes por el Futuro), que comenzó con una huelga escolar semanal frente al Parlamento de su país pidiendo medidas para la emergencia climática.

Desde entonces, la activista de 16 años se ha convertido en una de las caras más visibles de la lucha contra el cambio climático y la exigencia de acciones inmediatas a políticos y empresas para mitigar sus efectos.

En septiembre, Thunberg cruzó en un velero el océano Atlántico en una travesía de dos semanas para denunciar la gran huella climática del transporte en avión, y participó con un apasionado discurso sobre la emergencia climática ante la Asamblea de las Naciones Unidas en Nueva York.

