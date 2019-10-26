Piñera dice haber escuchado mensaje de 1,2 millones de chilenos en la calle

Por EFE viernes 25 de octubre, 2019
Sebastián Piñera, presidente de Chile

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Santiago de Chile.- El presidente de Chile, Sebastián Piñera, aseguró este viernes que “todos” han escuchado el mensaje de los 1,2 millones de personas que abarrotaron la Plaza Italia y el centro de Santiago para protestar por octava jornada contra el Gobierno y la desigualdad social.

“La multitudinaria, alegre y pacífica marcha hoy, donde los chilenos piden un Chile más justo y solidario, abre grandes caminos de futuro y esperanza. Todos hemos escuchado el mensaje. Todos hemos cambiado. Con unidad y ayuda de Dios, recorreremos el camino a ese Chile mejor para todos”, escribió el mandatario en Twitter.

Sin embargo, la petición más repetida en las protestas multitudinarias que se han reproducido por todo el país este viernes ha sido su renuncia, en los gritos de la gente y los carteles que portaban.

Las decisiones del presidente durante la crisis, como decretar el estado de emergencia y sacar a los militares a las calles o considerar que Chile está en guerra, no han hecho sino alterar los ánimos de una ciudadanía que cada vez se manifiesta de manera más masiva.

Esta ola de protestas, que tiene un saldo de 19 muertos, al menos 600 heridos y 6.000 detenidos, según la Fiscalía, se originó por el alza del precio del pasaje de metro de Santiago, la gota que colmó el vaso de la paciencia de los chilenos, que desde el pasado viernes salen cada día a la calle en multitudes para mostrar su desencanto.

