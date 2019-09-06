Piden investigar supuesto uso de recursos del Estado por parte de Castillo

Por EFE viernes 6 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El partido Alianza País y el movimiento político El País que Queremos (EPQ) solicitaron este viernes a la Junta Central Electoral (JCE) investigar las denuncias sobre el supuesto uso de recursos del Estado en la precandidatura a presidencial de Gonzalo Castillo.

Ambas entidades políticas depositaron una instancia en la JCE en la que piden investigar los hechos denunciados y que, “en caso de verificarse violaciones a la normativa electoral vigente, sean aplicadas las medidas cautelares necesarias para hacer cesar de manera inmediata cualquier uso ilícito de los fondos del Estado”.

En el documento, el presidente de Alianza País, Guillermo Moreno; y el portavoz del EPQ, Bartolomé Pujals, defendieron su solicitud “tras las sucesivas denuncias públicas realizadas por los dirigentes del PLD Carlos Amarante Baret, Reinaldo Pared Pérez y Manuel Crespo, todas referidas al uso de fondos estatales en actividades proselitistas del precandidato y exministro de Obras Públicas”.

Amarante Baret y Pared Pérez abandonaron recientemente sus aspiraciones en el Partido de la Liberación Dominicana (PLD) alegando desigualdad entre los precandidatos, aunque sin mencionar a Gonzalo Castillo.

En tanto, Manuel Crespo solicitó el pasado martes a la JCE inhabilitar la candidatura de Castillo tras las “graves denuncias” formuladas por Amarante Baret y Pared Pérez

Las primarias del PLD se celebrarán el 6 de noviembre con la participación, hasta el momento, de Crespo, Castillo y los también precandidatos Melanio Paredes, Andrés Navarro, Maritza Hernández, Francisco Domínguez Brito, Radhamés Segura, Temístocles Montás y el expresidente Leonel Fernández.

