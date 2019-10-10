Piden a secretario del Tesoro de EE.UU. que impida la pérdida de Citgo

Por EFE jueves 10 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- La organización Venezolanos Perseguidos Políticos en el Exilio (VEPPEX) pidió este jueves al secretario estadounidense del Tesoro, Steven Mnuchin, que impida que los tenedores del bono 2020 de PDVSA asuman el control de la compañía de refinado y comercializadora de combustibles Citgo.

En una carta dirigida a Mnuchin, José Colina, presidente de VEPPEX, le solicita que “estudie la posibilidad de retirar la licencia que permite a los tenedores de bonos de PDVSA de la emisión 2020 ejecutar la garantía sobre Citgo que vence el 27 de octubre”.

Si esa garantía se ejecutara, “los venezolanos perderíamos un activo que es de vital importancia para la recuperación económica del país, una vez se logre la salida del dictador del poder”, señala el presidente de la organización de exiliados.

Citgo tiene su sede en Houston (EE.UU.).

Si el Gobierno venezolano no cumple con el pago del bono 2020 de Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) por 913 millones de dólares que vence el 27 de octubre, los tenedores tienen el derecho de asumir el 51 % de las acciones de Citgo, que son la garantía de la emisión.

Pese a las restricciones que representan las sanciones estadounidenses al régimen venezolano, los tenedores del bono 2020 de PDVSA, entre los que está la compañía estatal rusa Rosneft, podrán ejecutar la garantía merced a una licencia otorgada por el Departamento del Tesoro de EE.UU., según una información del diario de Miami El Nuevo Herald.

El objetivo de la licencia era seguir acorralando financieramente al régimen de Maduro, pero ahora resulta inconveniente dado que para el Gobierno de Donald Trump el presidente interino de Venezuela es Juan Guaidó, señala el diario.

“Ni el Gobierno de Guaidó, ni el Gobierno de Maduro, tendrán la capacidad de controlar a Citgo” si los tenedores pueden ejecutar la garantía después del 27 de octubre, dicen fuentes de la compañía refinadora consultadas por el diario.

Colina señala en su carta que “es desesperadamente necesario que se pueda tomar esta medida (la retirada de la licencia) que garantizaría a la Sociedad y a las generaciones de relevo en Venezuela preservar una empresa que seria el corazón económico de la nueva república”, resalta Colina en su carta a Mnuchin.

El dirigente del exilio agradece a Mnuchin “todas las acciones que ha llevado adelante esta administración con la finalidad de aislar económicamente al régimen de Nicolás Maduro”, y afirma que “Estados Unidos ha sido el principal aliado del pueblo venezolano en esta lucha por recuperar su democracia y libertad”.

