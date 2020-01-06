PGR ”protege” a Andy Dauhajre archivando su expediente, según Gómez Mazara

Por EFE lunes 6 de enero, 2020
Dirigente político Guido Gómez mazara.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El dirigente perredeísta Guido Gómez Mazara denunció este lunes que la Procuraduría General de la República (PGR) protege al economista Andrés Dauhajre, archivando el expediente que lo acusa de recibir sobornos provenientes de la empresa constructora brasileña Odebrecht.

Es por esto que, indica un comunicado, Gómez y su abogado, Domingo Rojas solicitaron formalmente por ante el juzgado de la instrucción, objetar la decisión de la PGR de archivar definitivamente la investigación contra Dauhajre el pasado 26 de diciembre.

A los querellantes les resulta ¨sospechoso y señal inequívoca de complicidad¨ el engavetamiento del proceso de investigación, pretendiendo que el poder político sirva de cobertura de todo un escándalo de corrupción¨.

El pasado 20 de octubre, Gómez y Rojas interpusieron el pedido formal a la fiscalía del Distrito Nacional para examinar el rol, operaciones, actos de parcialidad, cumplimiento del pago de impuestos y recepción de fondos provenientes de Odebrecht en favor de Dauhajre.

Según los querellantes, el economista, bajo la condición de asesor de la Corporación Dominicana de Empresas Eléctricas Estatales (CDEEE), “jugó un papel sospechoso durante el proceso de licitación de la planta termoeléctrica Punta Catalina”.

El abogado y representantes de la Fundación Nacional de los Derechos Civiles señalaron que han sido los mismos delatores de todo el proceso de Odebrecht los que establecieron que los mecanismos de pago se ejecutaban por vía del Departamento de Sobornos, ¨claramente definidos por la empresa con la meta de conseguir contratos¨.

Indica el comunicado que a pesar de que para la construcción de Punta Catalina no existió la posibilidad de conseguir financiamiento internacional para la obra, Dauhajre se benefició con contratos millonarios que alcanzan los 9,514,430.00 de dólares, de los que ahora el ministerio público es ¨cómplice¨.

Gómez Mazara y Domingo Rojas advirtieron que colocar el archivo en un fecha como la última semana de diciembre revela ¨la intención mañosa¨ fundamentada en el plazo de cinco días hábiles para atacar la decisión, como lo hicieran ellos hoy.

