Perú autorizó ingreso de aeronave que trasladará a Evo Morales a México

Por EFE lunes 11 de noviembre, 2019
Evo Morales, expresidente de Bolivia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Lima.- El Gobierno de Perú confirmó este lunes que autorizó el sobrevuelo y abastecimiento de combustible a una aeronave de bandera mexicana que vuela rumbo a Bolivia para recoger al renunciante presidente de ese país, Evo Morales.

La Cancillería peruana señaló que la medida se tomó “a solicitud del Gobierno de México” y que “es consistente” con las obligaciones “derivadas de la Convención de Caracas de 1954 sobre Asilo Diplomático”.

Tras indicar que la aeronave partió de Lima a las 18.30 horas (23.30 GMT) hacia territorio boliviano, la Cancillería reiteró el “compromiso” de Perú “con una transición pacífica y dentro del orden constitucional en la república de Bolivia”.

