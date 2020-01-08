Pentágono atribuye a Irán un ataque a dos bases con tropas de EEUU en Irak

Por EFE martes 7 de enero, 2020
El Pentágono en Washington, Estados Unidos

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El Pentágono confirmó este martes que más de una decena de misiles balísticos impactaron en las últimas horas en dos bases aéreas que albergan tropas estadounidenses en Irak y aseguró que está claro que los cohetes “se lanzaron desde Irán”.

Un portavoz del Pentágono, Jonathan Hoffman, afirmó en un comunicado que todavía no está claro si ha habido víctimas y precisó que el ataque, una posible represalia de Irán por el asesinato por parte de EE.UU. del general Qasem Soleimaní, se produjo contra las bases de Al Asad y Erbil.

“Está claro que estos misiles fueron lanzados desde Irán y dirigidos contra al menos dos bases militares iraquíes”, agregó la nota y precisó que están trabajando en las evaluaciones iniciales de los daños.

Según el Pentágono, en esas bases permanecen tropas estadounidenses y de la coalición.

“Esas bases han estado en máxima alerta debido a las señales de que el régimen de iraní planeaba atacar nuestras fuerzas e intereses en la región”, añadió la declaración.

La Casa Blanca, por su parte, confirmó que el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, fue informado del ataque y que se mantiene en contacto con su equipo de seguridad nacional.

“Estamos al tanto de los informes de ataques contra las instalaciones estadounidenses en Irak”, señaló la secretaria de Prensa de la Casa Blanca, Stephanie Grisham, en su cuenta de Twitter.

En diciembre de 2018, Trump visitó junto a su esposa, Melania, la base aérea Al Asad, situada al oeste de Bagdad.

Horas antes de conocerse del ataque, el gobernante estadounidense había descartado que planee sacar próximamente a las tropas de Irak y retiró su amenaza de atacar objetivos culturales iraníes, al comprometerse a “obedecer las leyes” internacionales en ese sentido.

“En algún momento queremos salir (de Irak), pero este no es el momento adecuado”, subrayó Trump, al añadir que esa retirada “sería lo peor que le puede pasar a Irak” porque ampliaría la “presencia” de Irán en el país.

Estados Unidos tiene entre 5.000 y 6.000 militares en Irak, según distintas estimaciones, y el asesinato el pasado 3 de enero del general iraní Qasem Soleimaní en una operación del país en Bagdad ha aumentado la presión en el país árabe a favor de una retirada de las tropas internacionales.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar