Pena máxima contra un hombre asesinó a otro por tener música a alto volumen

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Primer Tribunal Colegiado de Santiago condenó este jueves a 30 años de prisión a un hombre acusado de asesinar a un ciudadano haitiano, irritado por el alto volumen de la música que escuchaba la víctima en horas de la madrugada.

La pena máxima fue dictada en contra de Carlos Ramón Estrella Helena, hallado culpable de matar a Judet Charles, al que causó varias heridas de arma blanca cuando se encontraba en su puesto de trabajo.

El expediente acusatorio establece que el hoy condenado alegaba que la música no lo dejaba dormir porque estaba a un volumen muy alto y que, al recriminárselo en la madrugada del el 12 de abril de 2017, Charles le fue encima y lo agredió físicamente en la cara.

Dos días después, según el reporte, Estrella Helena se presentó en el puesto de trabajo de Charles y le llamó para que saliera; ante la negativa del haitiano, el victimario entró al lugar, sacó un cuchillo corto y le propinó varias estocadas en el cuerpo, una de ellas en el tórax, provocándole la muerte al instante.

El tribunal dictó la sentencia contra Estrella Helena, declarándolo culpable de violar varios artículos del Código Penal que sancionan el asesinato y dispuso el cumplimiento de la sentencia en el Centro de Corrección y Rehabilitación (CCR) de Rafey Hombres en esta provincia.

