Pelosi se queja de que Congreso de EEUU no fuera informado de ataque en Irak

Por EFE viernes 3 de enero, 2020
Nancy Pelosi, presidenta de la Cámara Baja de Estados Unidos

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- La presidenta de la Cámara Baja de Estados Unidos, Nancy Pelosi, se quejó este viernes de que el ataque estadounidense en suelo iraquí en el que murió Qasem Soleimani, comandante de la Fuerza Quds de los Guardianes de la Revolución de Irán, fuera llevado a cabo “sin consultarlo al Congreso”.

“La Administración Trump ha llevado a cabo ataques en Irak contra militares de alto nivel, matando al comandante de la Fuerza Quds, Qasem Soleimani, sin una Autorización para el Uso de la Fuerza Militar contra Irán. Además, esta acción se llevó a cabo sin consultarlo al Congreso”, escribió en Twitter la demócrata.

Al hilo de esto, en un comunicado pidió que las cámaras legislativas “sean inmediatamente informadas en este asunto tan serio y de los siguientes pasos a tener en cuenta por parte de la Administración, incluyendo el creciente aumento del despliegue de tropas en la región”.

Además, en el mismo escrito, señaló que el ataque “arriesga provocar un peligroso crecimiento de la violencia” y afirmó que “EE.UU. y el mundo no pueden permitirse tener una escalada de la tensión hasta un punto de no retorno”, en referencia a esta acción perpetrado con un dron en Bagdad, en la que también pereció el vicepresidente de las milicias chiíes iraquíes Multitud Popular, Abu Mahdi al Mohandes.

En contraposición a las palabras de Pelosi, el líder de la mayoría republicana en el Senado, Mitch McConnell, recomendó hoy a los senadores durante la sesión de la Cámara “esperar a que los hechos sean revelados y a oír lo que tenga que explicar la Administración” antes de hacer un juicio”.

McConnell anticipó que el Gobierno de Trump informará en breve sobre estas operaciones, pero no mencionó ninguna fecha específica.

Pelosi no ha sido la única crítica con el ataque, ya que el presidente del Comité de Asuntos Exteriores de la Cámara de Representantes, el también demócrata Eliot L. Engel, se mostró este jueves “muy preocupado” por las “consecuencias imprevisibles” de esta acción.

“Qasem Soleimani era el cerebro detrás de mucha violencia, sufrimiento e inestabilidad. Tenía las manos manchadas de la sangre de estadounidenses y no lamentaré su muerte. Sin embargo, muchos lo considerarán como un mártir, estoy muy preocupado por la repercusión del ataque de esta noche”, expresó el congresista en un comunicado.

El secretario de Estado, Mike Pompeo, aseguró hoy que la acción militar tuvo como fin “evitar un “ataque inminente” y que con ella se salvó la vida de estadounidenses, ya que el general iraní Qasem Soleimani “planificaba activamente una gran acción (…) que hubiese puesto en riesgo cientos de vidas”.

Además de Soleimani, en el ataque, llevado a cabo el jueves en el área del aeropuerto de Bagdad, murió también ellvicepresidente de las milicias chiíes iraquíes Multitud Popular, Abu Mahdi al Mohandes, aliadas de Irán.

